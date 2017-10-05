“Two Dead In Vegas Shooting”

This is what the news said when I went to bed late Sunday night, only to wake up Monday to the horror of how it all turned out.

My heart is broken. My tears are right at the edge. My radar is on fire, wondering everywhere I go if that place will be next, if the person next to me will be the next attacker.

On a Target run …

…to pick up some creamer for my coffee and a few protein shakes at GNC, I walked through the part of our mall here Monday afternoon that was the site of a terror attack last year, when a man stabbed several people before he was shot and killed inside Macy’s department store by an off-duty cop.

Right where I was walking. In Small Town, MN. Not in Paris, or Barcelona — or even Orlando or Vegas. Freekin’ Minnesota! I looked around at the few people walking through and wondered, is one of them an attacker? Am I safe right now, here in the mall?

Am I safe anywhere?

This has, not surprisingly, raised feelings of fear and uncertainty, dread, anxiety and insecurity.

I have learned to allow my feelings to just ‘be,’ and to love myself more as those feelings process.

There is a part of me wanting to scream at the president, scream at the gun rights people, scream at my little brother who has a stockpile of guns himself (to ‘protect his family from the tyrannical government, who is trying to take his rights to own guns away’) and scream at anyone who defends either of them.

But I love my little brother.

He is a good man, a good husband and a good father. He is a veteran, and our late father was a veteran and a cop. I am proud of him and I understand his point, too. He deeply wants to keep his family safe.

The bottom line for me now is that I know I must align with Little Girl Lisa, the child in me whose heart is full of Love, who wants peace for everyone, who is sweet and gentle and compassionate, and who wants all hatred and anger to simply dissipate.

So I am sitting with Her tonight, encouraging Her to remember what they say….this will pass.

We are going to be ok.

I told my daughter that last night. She lives 1,600 miles away, and she and I talked seriously about parenting toddlers in times like these.

She said the country is going to shit. She asked me if it was different when she was a kid, or if it’s worse now.

I told her that when she was four and her sister was two, and I had just divorced their father, the US bombed the Persian Gulf and it was all on TV.

It was shocking and I was terrified.

I was sitting on the floor in our apartment’s living room, playing with the kids, and I instinctively just reached out and pulled both of my little girls close and held them while I watched the bombing footage, stunned. I still remember what I was wearing, though it was decades ago.

All I could think of at the time was, “How am I going to protect these little girls on my own? I’m hundreds of miles away from my father and brothers, who will protect us?”

And when I was a tot, our country was dealing not only with a serious racial injustice conflict, but also with a very concerning Cold War. Nukes were relatively new and our parents thought we could get obliterated at any time.

That must have terrified them to an extent, too.

And their parents? WWI, WWII, Korea, and when I was a pre-teen, we had Viet Nam.

So, no, daughter — it’s not new. It’s not worse.

It’s the same. AND the country survived. It passed.

Then something else happened. Then that passed. And were fine.

And now this.

And we will be fine. I told her to just enjoy her little family every day. BE Love.

I believe people need to talk about these feelings, to not sit alone and let it get all bunched up in their heads.

My roommate came home from work today and I sensed we both felt pretty shitty. I asked her if she wanted to talk about it and she said, “best to be alone.”

I thought about being okay with that, but in the end, after sharing my dinner with her, I managed to get her to share, and found out that, at work, she and her team had to have drills today on what to do in the event of a terrorist attack, or a shooter.

She works at a medical facility. She’s a respiratory therapist. They had to practice what to do if a shooter appeared. Save patients. Find escape routes. Find places to hide. Lock doors. Be quiet.

Plan how to take the shooter out if there was no way to survive anyway.

Telling me about it made it clear to us both that it was NOT a normal part of any job.

And like me, she’s also a musician.

We face unknown crowds at each gig, and it can get dangerous, obviously.

Though we typically play smaller venues than the one in Vegas where the shooting took place, we talked about feeling vulnerable on stage, often with no way out. Like sitting ducks.

It helped us both to get some things out, as I noticed she’d not been sleeping well the last couple of nights, and she likely saw that the light under my door was on half the night, too.

People NEED to share these visceral feelings.

We must hold hands, face these big changes that are going on in humanity’s evolution with Love for each other, and with unity.

It’s why my hashtag that I use on all my posts is #WeAreAllOnTheSameSide — I want people to realize that we ALL have feelings — and many of them are very much the same, we just THINK the “other” is against us, when in fact, we all want to feel happy and loved.

And we want to feel safe.

We all share broken hearts with the families and friends of the 58 people who lost their lives in Las Vegas Sunday night, as well as all who served and witnessed the tragedy. We weep together. We are angry together. We heal together. We are baffled together about how a man could do this. We try to remain hopeful together.

And #WeAreAllOnTheSameSide.

