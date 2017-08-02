Two Horses Collide On Saratoga Main Track Wednesday Morning

Two horses collided on the Saratoga Race Course main track this morning. Gold Shield was ambulanced off the track and after examination is reported to be comfortable in his stall. The other horse was unscathed.

Gold Shield, purchased for $1,000,000 at Keeneland, is trained by Claude “Shug” McGaughey and runs for owners Lane's End Racing and Kinsman Stables. By Medaglia d'Oro, out of the good racemare and producer Dream Supreme, the five year-old horse has earned $179,405 to date. He is a half-brother to Hopeful Stakes (G1) winner and sire Majestic Warrior.

Gold Shield's last start was opening day of the 2017 Saratoga Race Meet. He was fourth in an allowance optional claiming race.

Upon being queried about the incident, the New York State Gaming Commission provided the following statement:

Per New York State Equine Medical Director Scott Palmer:

There was no breakdown this morning.

There was an incident on the main track that is currently under investigation, involving a collision between a horse that was breezing and another horse that was galloping in the opposite direction. One of the horses was apparently uninjured. The other, Gold Shield, was lame and ambulanced back to its barn where it was examined and radiographed. No fractures were seen. The horse was treated by the private veterinarian and reported to be standing comfortably in the stall as of this afternoon.

Both exercise riders were unseated. One reportedly sustained a collarbone injury.