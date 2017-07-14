Two kinds of lessons. Why you need to learn how to unlearn.

You are a learning machine. At birth, you plopped out into to the arms of the world and in that moment, you began to learn. You learned about food, about friends, about school, and countless other things throughout your childhood.

As an adult, you keep learning.

Learning can be exciting, like that time you learned a clever way to shorten your commute by five whole minutes. You probably use that knowledge a lot.

Or learning can be protective, like the time you learned that voicing your opinion in a meeting gets you demoted. You probably use that knowledge a lot too.

Exciting lessons

Some lessons are about finding awesome things - like the shortcut. These are lessons that add time, money, or excitement to your life. Exciting lessons are fun and they feel good.

When you learn an exciting lesson, you’ll practice it a lot. You might start taking that shortcut every day. Imagine that you’ve been taking this new shortcut for a whole week and by Friday, you realize it’s not actually shorter. You got excited because it was a shorter route on Monday, but Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, it might have actually taken a minute longer than your regular route.

Shrug. No harm done. You’ve got two relatively equivalent ways to get to work now.

What happened there?

You learned something that seemed important or exciting. You practiced the lesson repeatedly. You noticed that the lesson was a bit overblown - not providing the same benefits each time. Now, you can choose to keep using the lesson or throw it out.

Self-preservation lessons

What happens when you learn the other kind of lesson, like the lesson about keeping your opinions to yourself so you don’t get demoted. These kinds of lessons are about protecting yourself from danger or uncertainty. Protective lessons feel good too, but the positive feelings are more about self-preservation than excitement.

When you learn a self-preservation lesson, you might start practicing it a lot too. After you got demoted, it’s likely that you bit your tongue each time you had something to say. After all, you don’t want another demotion.

Each time you practice this lesson, not speaking up in a meeting, you get the same result of not getting demoted again. You are practicing a behavior so that you can avoid an outcome. Unless you are willing to prove whether you’ll get demoted (or even fired) for speaking your mind in a meeting, you probably won’t test this lesson anymore. You’ll practice it religiously.

What happened here?

You learned a lesson that seemed important or protective. You practiced the lesson repeatedly. It remains unclear whether your lesson is working to protect you, or if the lesson does nothing at all. Unless you are willing to risk loss of your protective lesson, you’ll never learn whether it’s really protecting you so you’ll probably keep using it.

Protective lessons tend to add up over time. This week you learn that you shouldn’t voice your opinion, and so you stop talking in meetings. Next week you learn that asking for what you want puts you in your bosses bad graces. The following week you learn not to offer solutions because your coworker left in an angry huff after you tried to help. Before long, you are afraid to do anything for fear that you will open yourself up to a negative outcome.

The problem with protective lessons is that you tend to practice them even when you aren’t totally sure they’re benefitting you. Protective lessons are like a talisman against negative outcomes. Is there real magic in that talisman, or was it a fluke? You can’t know the truth until you are willing to see what happens when you don’t practice the protective lesson. If you aren’t willing to take that chance, then you can quickly paint yourself into a corner acting out protective behaviors.

Here’s a secret: You are not in control of other people’s behavior. You are also not in control of chance occurrences like illness or death. So, most of the protective lessons that you practice aren’t doing anything more than limiting you. Those lessons create behaviors that can prevent you from getting new opportunities.

How to stop self-preservation behaviors:

Notice yourself doing a behavior. It all starts with self-awareness. Once you notice a behavior, you can gain power over it. Define the risk and the protection - Write or say a sentence that defines how your behavior protects you. “I must stay quiet in meetings so I don’t get demoted.” Check for willingness. Ask yourself if you are willing to see what happens if you don’t perform the behavior. In this case, are you willing you share your opinion in a meeting to see if you really do get demoted. If the risk is too high, and you aren’t willing to test it. Ask someone else to do it for you. There will always be someone who is willing to risk their neck (really there’s no risk to them and they know it). Let it go. Once you find some evidence that your so-called protective behavior isn’t doing you any good, you can consciously choose to let it go even if it still feels scary to do so. Feel the fear and notice how that feels without giving into the protective behavior.