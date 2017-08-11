"TWO LIES AND A TRUTH"

As we put President Donald Trump’s first seven months in office behind us, it seems essential that we ask ourselves ‘WHAT TYPE OF COUNTRY DO WE WISH TO BE?’ Do we aspire to be the America that President John F. Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan referred to as “a city upon a hill” - an image of the United States of America that places it at the center of the world; a beacon of fairness, justice and charity. Are we the optimistic Americans - much like Barack Obama himself - President Barack Obama (then Senator Barack Obama) referred to in 2006 as:

“... Americans who still believe in an America where anything's possible - they just don't think their leaders do. These are Americans who still dream big dreams -they just sense their leaders have forgotten how.”

Could it be that we no longer resemble any of these progressive, noble visions of the United States of America? Could it be that we have surrendered to the baser instincts of a STILL young democracy? While we have projected to the world the image of a nation ever taking bold steps forward - practicing, promoting and demanding greater transparency, responsiveness and participation by all our citizens - we have reflexively allowed fear of change, fear of others and fear of diminished power and influence over those to whom we have always been assured were “lesser” - to threaten to extinguish Kennedy and Reagan’s beacon, and to present Obama’s “hope and faith” in the internal goodness of ALL Americans, but particularly WHITE Americans, as mere intellectual theorizing. Honestly, we don’t yet know if our current sociopolitical situation heralds the impending downfall of western democracy, “little d” or otherwise. What we do know is that the election of Donald Trump to the presidency was a scandalous step for any reasonable, rational country to take. Further, for one marketing itself as the international “town crier” for liberal democracy and republicanism, it is, to use one of the President’s favorite expressions...#SAD.

In August, during the 2016 election, Donald Trump asked black Americans to vote for him...in a manner of speaking:

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed,” Trump said during a recent rally in Dimondale, Michigan in front of an overwhelmingly white audience. “What the hell do you have to lose?”

As it turns out, with President Trump as with plain ‘ole Donald Trump, blacks have a great deal to lose.

LIE #1: BIRTHERISM

We know that President Trump lies with impunity. “ A whopping 70 percent of Trump’s statements that PolitiFact checked during the campaign were false, while only 4 percent were completely true, and 11 percent mostly true.” In fact, the New York Times keeps an ongoing catalog of every outrageous misadventure in mendacity engaged in by this President. That said, some lies are bigger than others and on November 8, 2016, the United States elected as President an avowed racist; based on a lie. However, President Trump did not wait until becoming President to begin formulating policy positions. One of his first positions occurred years before in one of his oft cynical self promotion tours: BIRTHERISM! This was his years long attempt to delegitimize the nation’s first black President.

On March 17, 2011, President Trump gave an interview with Good Morning America in which he first made his birther conspiracies a national concern. Though evidence of President Obama’s Hawaiian birth had been incontrovertible since...well ALWAYS, President Trump raised this issue from a tin-foil hat, alien abduction, Frederick Douglass is still alive “...and getting recognized more and more...” crackpot conspiracy, to a vile and shameful commentary on our nation’s history of racism, race baiting, racial ideology, race/class identity and our national and humanitarian commitment to equality.

This was not happenstance. These racial ad hominems were lobbed quite by design to appeal to the base tendency of a considerable percentage of the white American electorate to hate based on nothing more than stereotype and skin color. However, stirring up white middle class and poor white hatred against black people is generally nothing more than typical Republican national election campaigning. President Trump raised the stakes significantly. President Trump used the deeply racist convictions of his core constituency to form a nativist, bigoted national movement in opposition to the incumbent (calling it populism makes it no less abhorrent). President Trump’s time in office has been spent attempting to at once make real Alexis de Tocqueville’s theory of the “Tyranny of the Majority”. Whipping a racist mob into a feverish pitch, President Trump has placed himself at the head of this mob as a messianic leader.

LIE #2: THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE

On April 1989, Trisha Meili, a white investment banker was viciously attacked and raped in New York’s Central Park (”CPF”). Five young men, Yusf Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray and Korey Wise, four black and one Latino, were arrested, interrogated without counsel, allegedly brutalized into confessing, convicted and subsequently sentenced to terms of imprisonment from 5 to 15 years each.

President Trump paid 85K to place four ads in New York City papers to engage in racial demagoguery and convince the world why they should not only hate these young men, but insist on their death. With President Trumps track record with the truth, it should have come as surprise to no one that the five young men were eventually exonerated and their cases vacated by DNA evidence.

Not only was President Trump unwilling to apologize for villainizing these young men, once they were freed from over a decade of unjust incarceration, Donald Trump criticized their financial settlement with NYC as “the heist of the century”, a sign of “incompetence” on the part of the city, and repeatedly referred to the involvement of the young men in the rape in spite of the overturned verdicts.

TRUTH

While the birther lie was a shameful, disgraceful act of racial discrimination, the CPF episode was a hateful examination of how President Trump sees black and brown people: illegitimate, undeserving of respect, unworthy of compassion, violent, remorseless and controllable only with the spectre of state supported death.