Two Problems in Dementia Prevention Research

Last week, a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on dementia prevention and brain health demonstrated two of the most significant challenges in this field. The first is the confusing array of headlines on the report, the second is what it actually found.

Hype or Hope

Journalists interpreted the report in two different ways. Headlines range from “These Few Things May Help Stave Off Dementia” to “Few Strategies Work To Prevent Dementia.” Though everyone read the same findings, some saw the glass as half empty, while others went with half full. For people desperate to protect themselves from dementia, however, this contradiction can lead to confusion. And this report represented very well done research released by a non-commercial group.

The situation is worse when the research being cited is weak, too premature to draw conclusions, or sponsored by supplement manufacturers. In recent years, everything from maple syrup to jellyfish protein to sniffing wine (yes, just sniffing it) has been touted as a breakthrough in dementia prevention. And recently, olive oil was back in the news for its brain health benefits. Some of this research was weak because it tested very small numbers of similar people (the wine study included just a handful of sommeliers), making it impossible to claim benefits for larger, more diverse groups. Other news—like that on olive oil and maple syrup—is based on preliminary research done in cell cultures or small mammals. These may hint at possible benefits for humans, but we don’t know till we test it. And the most problematic is research sponsored by companies that have a financial stake in the outcome, which can bias results.

Research Gaps

The National Academies report was based on a review of all the available research, which helps correct for bias or other issues in individual studies. It found three things that might help prevent dementia—exercise, a specific type of brain training, and controlling hypertension. Research showed that all three had potential benefits for brain health, but cited “limitations of the evidence.”

Those limitations are the other major issue in dementia prevention. There aren’t enough high-quality studies on potential prevention methods, due both to lack of funding and the difficulty in conducting such studies. The National Academies report looked at many more potential prevention strategies, including diet, diabetes management, nutraceuticals, and vitamins, but only found enough evidence to recommend the three above.

Next Steps

For nearly 20 years, I have led the research program at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). A central part of its mission is finding ways to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and we are making progress.

People are looking for hope, which is why even early, weak, or biased research makes headlines. To address this, scientists should provide more interpretation of findings, to help journalists, the general public, and doctors understand the implications of research for human health. The ADDF is doing this with CognitiveVitality.org. Like the National Academies report, the site presents reviews of all the available research on strategies to prevent dementia. Those reviews are translated into clear ratings on the strength of the research, potential benefit, and safety, so people can make informed decisions about brain health.

We are also addressing the funding gaps by supporting several types of prevention research. This includes comparative effectiveness to see if one type of medication—for example, ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers for hypertension—lowers dementia risk more or less than another.