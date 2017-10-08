Two Reasons Our Opiod Epidemic is No Surprise -- and How to Deal with it Mindfully

Reason #1: We live in a culture that sees pain and discomfort as bad and avoidable.

There is this promise that we can organize our circumstances to be just right. We can achieve enough, be beautiful, wealthy, famous, or powerful enough to find the love and fulfillment we seek and eliminate discomfort from our lives. I work with many profoundly successful and wealthy individuals, and I can tell you that they have not found this promise to be true.

Reason #2: In modern consumer society, the most popular coping mechanism we have is escape.

The main problem with this is that when we practice escaping we only strengthen the skill of escaping. And, then, someday we run into a loss, setback, heartbreak, or disappointment that is inescapable, and we do not have any other skills to cope.

Drugs are a great escape because they work -- until they don't. Having tried self-medication, I can tell you that it works for a short time and if you ignore all the collateral damage. As long as you can focus on the fact that you get to avoid your own pain for some period of time, you can rationalize the long-term effects it has on your life and the people around you.

I am not anti-medication. Having survived cancer as a result of modern medicine, and having worked with people who suffer from severe anxiety and depression, I believe that there are many situations where medication is exactly the ticket. But here's the rub -- drugs do not build skills. Medication may create the space where people can practice the coping skills they need, but it will never replace the practice itself.

So, how do we deal with all of this? Of course, we can keep punishing people for using drugs -- for seeking escape -- as they have been taught to do by the culture they live in. When looking at this approach over the last century, it seems appropriate to paraphrase Dr. Phil -- "how's that working for us?" How has it been working for us to make pariahs out of people who are in pain and have not been taught the skills they need? We can do better.

We can normalize discomfort and teach people how to be with it. No one dies from allowing themselves to feel something, but many people dies from trying not to feel something. Physical and emotional discomfort are normal parts of a healthy human experience. Unpleasant feelings can offer a great deal of wisdom about what we value and the importance of finding compassion for ourselves and others. We don't get to see any of this if we are always putting our energy into running away.

There are many great strategies -- from mindfulness practices to cognitive-behavioral interventions. There is a tremendous amount of research supporting their effectiveness. We can teach these strategies preventatively -- in our doctor's offices, in our schools, and in our homes. We can develop a proactive approach to mental and emotional wellbeing. We can teach the practices and life skills that people need to access the full measure of their humanity.

We made up the myth that we can (or should) escape discomfort at all costs. We can unmake it.