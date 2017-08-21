Two Sister Cities Celebrate Peace with Fireworks

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a student at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on August 21, 2017.

Earlier this month, the Honolulu Festival held its famous fireworks ceremony with fireworks donated by its Japanese sister city of Nagaoka. The Honolulu Festival, held every August, is a cultural event that promotes harmony and cooperation. With an overarching theme of “Pacific Harmony,” the Honolulu Festival showcases cultural performances from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines to raise awareness of diverse Pacific cultures. Nagaoka, a Japanese city in Niigata Prefecture, is famous for its August “matsuri” (festival). The Nagaoka Matsuri is an annual two-day festival in August that began in 1946, a year after WWII. The festival, which was originally created to commemorate the lives lost during the American air raid of August 1, 1945, and to pray for a peaceful future, now ranks as one of the largest fireworks festivals in Japan. Prior to the Honolulu Festival, festival organizers from Hawai‘i visited the Nagaoka Matsuri, which happened a week earlier than its Hawaiian counterpart, with hopes to expand it in Hawai‘i.

Japan and Hawai‘i share deep cultural connections as well; Japanese-Americans make up 13.56% of the Hawai‘i population. The Hawaiian Japanese-American community is home to numerous notable Japanese-Americans including Daniel K, Inouye, a WWII veteran who later served as the state’s first congressional representative and the first Japanese-American to serve in Congress. In May, the state renamed its Honolulu International Airport to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in commemoration of his life-long service to the state. In commercial sectors, the two communities work closely as well; the recent Japan Economic Summit held in Hawai‘i inaugurated the two partners’ collaboration in business, tourism, and energy.