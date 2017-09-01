Two Unique and Inspiring Nonprofit Organizations

Ultimately, nonprofits and businesses are the same. They both help a specific target market fulfill a need by providing a product or service. Nonprofits require a lot of creativity and marketing to raise awareness of their initiatives to keep the funds coming in. There is a lot businesses can learn from nonprofits, especially how to ethically appeal to an individual’s emotions versus only appealing to their logic.

Whether you are feeling charitable, or you are looking for some business inspiration, here are two charities that are making a difference in a very unique way.

CopsDirect

Aaron Negherbon founded CopsDirect to help law enforcement agencies get critical supplies. A few years back, Negherbon started a grass roots effort called TroopsDirect to help US troops overseas get critical supplies. TroopsDirect became so successful, Negherbon is branching out in a new but similar venture to now help law enforcement officers here at home. Nationally countless police officers don't have all the supplies and equipment to fully protect their communities. Under-funded, under-equipped cops throughout the nation are in need of some very basic tools.

CopsDirect is a 501c3 not for profit organization supplying law enforcement agencies within the United States with any critically needed items or training that they cannot acquire through normal procurement practices. Procurement issues may stem from budgetary constraints within an agency, a lack of staffing or not enough responses to warrant a given – but still needed - acquisition.

Items fall into the categories of medical, operational, tactical, communications or K9 for the conventional beat officer or specialized elements such as K9, SWAT, First Responders and Search & Rescue. This support is provided at no expense to the requesting agency.

CopsDirect support is request based only. CopsDirect uses a ‘real time’ support model whereby most requests can be delivered to any agency within 3-7 days. Furthermore, their real time model proves invaluable in the case of a local or regional emergency where critical support can be delivered by the next day. More than 90 cents on the donated dollar going towards program fulfillment.

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine

One in seven Americans are food insecure, which means they don’t get enough daily nutrients – some don’t even know where their next meal will come from. Meanwhile, 40% of food in the United States gets thrown away.

Robert Lee experienced hunger growing up, and felt troubled by the widespread food insecurity in the US. So he decided to do something about it.

Along with fellow NYU grad Louisa Chen, the two co-founded Rescuing Leftover Cuisine (RLC), a New York-based non-profit that collects excess food from restaurants and donates it to homeless shelters.

The organization has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2013. To date, RLC has rescued more than a million pounds of food and delivered more than 842,600 meals (including more than 39,631 pounds of food so far in 2017, which has translated to more than 33,000 meals).

RLC also provides monthly reports detailing the amount of food they picked up and how many people were fed. The reports also encourage sustainability by showing the restaurants exactly how much food they throw out each day.