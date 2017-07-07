Two Words That Kill Small Business Success

One aspect of business coaching that most small business owners enjoy is the collaboration between themselves and an objective bystander that results in "new and/or different results." (Without that desired outcome, what is the point in investing resources in coaching?)

Even so, one of the most deadly phrases whispered from the lips of the business owner desperately desiring a course correction is, "Yeah, but..."

We've all heard – and used – this well-worn phrase to express our desire to remain the same.

Wait! What?!! Didn't we just finish saying we desired a different outcome?

Yet, when offered potential opportunities for better or different results to show up in business, it's shut down with two simple words.

"Yeah, but..."

Six alphabetical letters that stand between us and the success we desire.

"Yeah, but..."

What's It All About: Yeah But...

As a commonly used phrase, "yeah, but..." has woven its way into our nomenclature. It signals volition and stops collaboration, innovation, creativity, and possibility dead in its tracks.

What is being communicated through the use of this commonplace idiom is – this is the way it's always been done.

This is the way I've always done it so therefore I'm going to continue to do it this way even though it's not producing the results I want.

Success Begins At "Yes And..."

The next time you're presented an idea – a potential key to the success you desire – before you let "yeah, but..." slip from your lips, consider the breadth of possibilities that could be achieved by applying a different approach.

Consider "yes, and..." as in "yes, that's a novel idea and (fill in the blank)." It signals the onset of a favorable outcome.

Repeat after me. Say, "yes, and..."