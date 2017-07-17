Heads up, everyone ― there’s another famous Clinton in the news and he’s super handsome.
Bill and Hillary Clinton’s model nephew, Tyler, signed with IMG back in April. Recently, he appeared in a fall fashion-themed Town & Country editorial with actor Ewan McGregor’s daughter.
The two look gorgeous together:
Clinton, a recent Loyola Marymount University graduate, was also featured in L’Uomo Vogue ― Italy’s Men’s Vogue magazine ― and walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show:
These days, it seems like every new model gracing the runways and magazine covers has a famous last name (just ask Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, who walked alongside Tyler at the D&G show).
There’s even a new Lifetime reality series called “Growing Up Supermodel,” which follows kids with famous parents trying to break into modeling. Thanks to Tyler’s great smile (and possible connections from his aunt and uncle), he probably won’t need a TV show to make it big:
