Tyler Watson - The Freedom Catalyst

“Be present with what is before you and you’ll be empowered rather than exhausted,” says Tyler Watson, co-founder of The Freedom Catalyst, an organization and movement that quickly causes change and action towards true freedom in your life relationships and business. He and his wife/business partner, Emily, teach entrepreneurs to value themselves, package their message, and enroll high paying clients. This dynamic couple believes in beginning with, and building a foundation of authentic communication.

Tyler open and eagerly shares that he has come a long way from his days as an undervalued massage therapist. His story begins with his belief that family is central to everything in life; so, at the age of twelve, Tyler felt responsible for his parents’ divorce and became the ‘perfect kid’ to feel valuable. Though he may have looked happy on the outside, depression and thoughts of suicide were alive on the inside. Never thinking he could change, destructive behaviors became part of day to day life. However, through this painful childhood experience, Tyler came to discover his own gifts.

When Tyler met Emily, she helped him to develop those gifts and together they’ve applied certain principles and skillsets to create wealth for themselves. Now, as an enrollment expert, Tyler’s mission is to help people learn to raise their personal value so they can create the life, income, business and relationships they’ve always dreamed of, but never knew how. Watson credits his Wife, God and ten or more mentors and coaches as the biggest influencers for his success.

The Freedom Catalyst

Tyler Watson’s unique gift of helping others find their own blocks, both personal and professional, allows people to reconnect to themselves, their family and their Higher Power. This results in greater personal happiness and increased income.

When asked about the effects of what is happening in the world today and how the issues of the day affect people, Tyler shared this:

“Allowing outside circumstances to dictate your happiness causes you to be enslaved by your circumstances. The moment you decide to start living for your vision, it doesn’t matter what’s happening on the planet.” He went on to say, “If everyone lived for their vision, we would all be focused on making a difference and living our own ideal lifestyle. Then, most of the problems would go away.” He encourages us to “own our own circumstances and stop being victims.”

Watson says the biggest challenge for his clients today is, “enrolling high paying clients and valuing themselves enough to live their purpose in an authentic way that can be spread on a global platform.” His clients can, “Take away fear of success, learn the skills of enrolling clients with passion and good intention. Mastering the enrollment process starts with themselves.”

For his clients to “become global leaders who, without fear, influence the masses with their gifts and purpose while having the ability to talk to any person on the planet about any subject, with equanimity and understanding,” is Tyler Watson’s vision. His most recent business accolade is the ICON 2017 Coach Award.

Impact2Income is the flagship event of The Freedom Catalyst and the next one is being held August 9-12,2017. Learn more at www.thefreedomcatalyst.com

Regroup and Refresh

When asked what he does to recharge, Tyler revealed that he is a nature lover. Being outdoors, hiking waterfalls and exercise are this man’s way to regroup and wind down. He recognizes that although so many of us in this digital age turn to social media or video games, they can become an addictive escape mechanism where people zone out without being consciously present. It’s impossible to process the emotions or find relief from overwhelm without being present with yourself, your emotions and your surroundings.

“Be present with what is before you and you’ll be empowered rather than exhausted.”

Give Back Through Volunteering

This entrepreneur believes in service! He is actively serving in his community and his church every week. Tyler Watson has also traveled to other countries to build houses as well as participating in medical mission trips. Filling the needs of those less fortunate is a way to fill up your own heart and soul.

Everyone to whom much was given, of him much will be required…. Luke 12:48