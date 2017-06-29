Types Of Whisky Explained Article

As we know Whisky is an alcoholic beverage produced from fermented grain and aged in oak barrel. The word Whisky literally means “water of life”. The word come from Gaelic uisge beatha or Scottish uisge beatha.

Whiskys can be differentiated depending of the ingredients it contains. Different type of Whiskys are:

Malt Whisky – this means that the Whisky’s raw material is barley malt. The malt Whisky is subjected to fermentation. After being fermented with yeast it is then being distilled to achieve highly alcoholic content.

Grain Whisky – Whisky of this type is made of unmalted barley. This means that barley did not undergo malting process. You take the barley as it is and make Whisky out of it. Grain Whisky can also be made from wheat or maize.

Blended Scotch – this is different from the other two types of Whisky because this type of Whisky is produced using only blending techniques. You can make blended scotch from mixing different whiskies. Say for example, you blend malt Whisky and grain Whisky. Usually the malt percentage is about 40% and the grain percentage is about 60%. You can also blend more than two kinds of Whiskys. The blending of Whiskys is intended to create or find a new and unique flavor of Whisky.

Whiskys can also be classified depending on where it was produced. Here are variations of Whiskys according to country.

Bourbon Whisky originated in Bourbon county in Kentucky where it obviously derived its name. Bourbon is made up of corn and white, wheat or barley or rye. Strictly speaking, in order for Bourbon to be classified as bourbon its corn content must be at least 51%. Also, it has to be aged at least 2 years. Bourbons aged longer have an even cleaner finish and smoothness. In addition, the longer you age bourbon in oak barrels the deeper the color becomes. Bourbons is completely natural.

Another type of Whisky is Irish Whisky. Irish Whisky traditionally undergoes distillation process three times. Irish Whisky is distilled many times to achieve a lighter and cleaner spirit. Irish Whisky is Whisky made in Ireland. Irish Whisky is believed by many to be the original Whisky. It is a composition of water, barley and yeast. What separates Irish Whisky from American and Scottish counterpart is that it is dried in closed kilns retaining the purity of the barley without the smoky flavor. Moreover, it is distilled three times making it twice as smooth. On the other hand American Whisky is distilled only once while Scottish Whisky is distilled twice and dried in open peat fire.