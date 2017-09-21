Twelve-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer was crowned the “America’s Got Talent” champion on Wednesday night, but we all won when host Tyra Banks brought a little “America’s Next Top Model” to the finale.

On the post-show red carpet, Banks and contestant Preacher Lawson, who came in seventh place, threw it back to the modeling competition series’ most iconic moment.

You know the one: “We were rooting for you. We were all rooting for you.”

Lawson apparently has a couple seasons of “ANTM” to catch up on, because somehow he didn’t understand the reference.

“Stop laughing,” a confused Lawson said. “What is going on?”

“He doesn’t know what’s happening!” Banks joked.

The supermodel famously screamed at contestant Tiffany Richardson during her elimination on Cycle 4 of the series due to her poor attitude on the show.

Years later, Richardson opened up to BuzzFeed about the painful moment being turned into one of the internet’s most famous memes, revealing that the argument was actually “1,000 times worse” in reality, as the altercation was edited for time constraints.