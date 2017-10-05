Uber Breakthrough

This week, Uber’s new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is rode into London for talks with the capital’s transport regulators after Transport for London handed Uber, the taxi app, the bloodiest nose it has had since starting to offer its services in the city in 2012. The London transport authority announced it will not renew the corporation’s license to operate in the largest city in Europe. Uber’s service in London continues pending an appeal. TfL’s decision won’t just hurt Uber’s profits. The more serious damage is being done to the reputation of the corporation: losing its license in such a high profile location will give similar transport authorities pause when license renewals come up elsewhere.

SumOfUs members are hopeful that the decision is the beginning of a much better deal for Uber drivers. Transport for London could force Uber to start paying its 40,000 London drivers fairly, and respect their basic rights as workers. Presently, a loophole means that although Uber drivers often have no other employment and work full-time, exclusively for the car service, they are denied the usual rights of employed workers: the National Minimum Wage, paid holidays, protection from unlawful discrimination, and so on.

It’s not the first time Uber has behaved as if it is above the law. In fact, hostility to regulation seems to be a trademark of Uber’s approach to doing business. On driver and passenger safety, and rights for its drivers, the company has shown a dogged commitment to doing the bare minimum -- or less -- to ensure it can continue to operate. After watching the way the corporation behaves in the world at large, perhaps it should not have been so shocking to discover that its own headquarters was riven with tales of misogyny, sexual harassment, and discrimination - but many were still shocked to discover the scale of the problem when ex-employees spoke out earlier this year.

SumOfUs members have worked alongside Uber drivers to demand better from the taxi app. Two weeks ago, our team, along with the Union GMB, delivered a petition to the Mayor of London and TfL at London’s City Hall. Assembly Member Unmesh Desai AM received the 106,000 petition signatures we had gathered to urge Transport for London to reject Uber’s demand for a new license until it does the right thing by its workers.

Uber - and other corporations like it - often hide behind a form of “tech determinism” that suggests that once a technology has been developed, human beings are powerless to determine the consequences of its use. This is, of course, complete nonsense. The fact that we have technology that allows workers to be exploited is nothing new. We have had the capacity to exploit human labour for generations, whether in the factories and workhouses of the Industrial Revolution or the cotton fields of the southern United States. In those earlier times, we made considered choices that brought an end to the worst extremes of those practices, albeit more slowly and less conclusively than we might wish. Taking on corporations like Uber now could stop another race to the bottom on workers’ rights before it really gathers steam.

Now TfL has stood up to Uber, it can expect to have a fight on its hands. The corporation’s bosses and wealthy investors will greet the decision with howls and anguish, and some experts are saying that TfL should expect the whole business to end in court. If it does, the leaders of TfL and London’s Mayor might draw some comfort from the fact that they have a majority of the city’s inhabitants on their side: last week, we shared YouGov polling results that showed that 72% of Londoners believe that TfL should require Uber to guarantee safeguards such as minimum wage and paid holidays for drivers. Time will tell if Dara Khosrowshahi’s mea culpa, admission of mistakes and apology will be matched by actions and Uber starts to comply with employment law.