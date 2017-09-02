Uber is totally dysfunctional. Oh, wait. That’s slant.

(The Knife Media) The outlets we analyzed for this story, like much of the recent media coverage of Uber, give the impression that the company is dysfunctional and unstable. They portray incoming CEO Khosrowshahi positively, yet depicting him as a savior further reinforces the idea that Uber needs saving.

Take a look at this sampling of the coverage:

Uber is “embattled”(2) and “dysfunctional”(1)

it’s coming off a “wave of scandals”(2) or a “series of scandals”(4)

it’s dealing with “months of turmoil,”(2) or a “multitude of problems”(1)

the board is “bickering,”(1) has “infighting,”(4) “bitter infighting,”(2) or is “bitterly divided”(3)

the company needs to “shore up”(4) its finances

the company has “unusual dynamics”(3)

the new CEO will have “an incredibly tough job steering [Uber] back to stability”(2)

1. AP, 2. Business Insider, 3. Reuters, 4. The Wall Street Journal

Certainly, Uber is facing some challenges. A number of lawsuits have been filed, including one by Google’s parent company and another by one of Uber’s biggest investors (see the Context section for more details on the lawsuits). There are a number of vacant leadership positions, and the company reportedly lost more than $3 billion last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But here’s another perspective:

Uber is the most valuable venture-funded startup company in the world.

It has a valuation of $68 billion, higher than long-established companies such as Ford and General Motors.

In eight years, the company has expanded to operate in 633 cities in more than 75 countries.

It employs 14,000 people and has over 1 million independent-contractor drivers who use their own vehicles and choose when to work and which rides to accept.

More than 2 billion rides have been taken with the Uber service.

The Knife spoke with an investor in the company who is confident in its finances regardless of the lawsuits.

Did your impression of the company change after reading this last information? Few of these details were included in the coverage. This is a clear example of slant — that is, the media’s tendency to emphasize certain information (in this case, negative info) and de-emphasize or completely omit other data (in this case, more positive info). That doesn’t mean the negative should be excluded, but ideally it’s presented in a balanced manner.

And then there’s the spin described above. The outlets mix the data with words like “turmoil” and “embattled,” which don’t actually tell us what the problems are at Uber. These vague and sensational words make it hard to keep track of the actual facts.

People who work for, use, invest in, or are otherwise linked to Uber likely want to stay updated on company news, whether it’s positive or negative. Yet if they read this week’s media coverage, they’ll probably get a one-sided and spun picture that makes for a dramatic and entertaining story, but doesn’t inform objectively. They’re better off reading our Raw Data.

Written by Julia Berry López

Edited by Jens Erik Gould