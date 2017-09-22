Uber London Licence Affecting Autism (VIDEO)

Today I heard the news that London will not be renewing the licence for Uber to operate in the city from the start of October 2017.

This may be of some good news to rival taxi firms in the area and people who generally dislike Uber for some reason or another, but for me and many other people living with an Autism Spectrum Disorder this news is going to impact our lives when traveling in the city significantly.

People with Autism / Aspergers Syndrome have issues with; social communication, money and budgeting, travel and public transport, direction and navigation.

But Uber changed all that. By giving us an app on our mobile / cell phones we could get a taxi without calling anyone, pay for it without exchanging cash, or worrying about calculating / managing money, didn’t have to talk to the driver about where you are going, and didn’t have to travel on other forms of public transport which cause major anxiety