“I am going to kill all the Kids from over there. They are all crazy.” This what was alleged said by a UBER passenger, Josh A, on March 5th, to Aamir Altaf. Altaf is an American Muslim originally from Pakistan. He lived in Sweden for three years before moving to the states 22 yrs ago.

John asked Altaf where he was from because he appeared to look Middle Eastern. John was stating he wanted to kill all the children from Pakistan once the driver, Altaf, stated he was originally from there. His passenger was threatening to kill all Muslims as well.

Altah, scared for his life, still brought the rider to the destination. The man got out of the car and started looking for something in his pocket. Altaf thought he was going to be shot and that was gong to be it. Altaf wanted to drive away but he was worried he would hit him the driver the car.

John allegedly pulled his hands, shaped like a gun, out of his pocket. He then points at Altaf and makes the noise, “BAM BAM”.

In an interview I had with Altaf, he stated “I was so scared. I thought I was going to be killed.” He said, “I thought this was it. I thought this is how I am going to die.”

Altaf stated, “I am agreeing to this interview only because I do not want this driver to harm or kill anyone. I also do not want this to happen to anyone else.” He hopes UBER will see this and no longer let John use the UBER service. He also hopes UBER will give him a better response in regards to what happened.

Altaf sent a report to UBER about the driver:

Kaya Gravitter Aamir Altaf report to UBER

After he reported the driver, the driver reported him.

Kaya Gravitter Aamir Altaf response from UBER

Altaf then responded:

Kaya Gravitter Aamir Altar response back to UBER

Altaf then posted the photos that you see above on his twitter account. He also contacted UBER via Twitter message.

Kaya Gravitter Uber’s response via twitter

This is not the first time that a situation happened with Altaf. Another incident happened in January after he was punched in the face by a rider after the rider found out he appeared to be middle eastern.

UBER saw the tweets and called Altaf to calm him down.

Frank, a UBER representative stated that all they could do was make a note on the persons account and prevent them from matching again.

See how UBER responded below:

Kaya Gravitter Frank From Uber responded

Altaf was threatened to be killed and discriminated against but he still continues to work for UBER to help make ends meet. Many immigrants and minorities get discriminated against like this everyday for their race or religion and they just brush it off so to be able to pay their bills.