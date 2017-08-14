Ugg’s latest styles are eye-catching, to say the least.
The footwear brand is teasing a limited-edition collaboration with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, which promises zany designs like bedazzled Uggs and flame-printed Uggs. The latter have “Ugg” embroidered on one shoe and “Life” embroidered on the other, Women’s Wear Daily reports.
Ugg has tried to get in on the high-fashion game for years now, Glamour notes. The company has previously collaborated with Rachel Zoe and currently have a collection with U.K. design house Preen. Scott, a longtime fan of the brand, reached out about designing his own version of the classic boot.
His collection debuts in mid-September and will feature eight different styles for men, women and kids. There’s no word on what the other styles will look like, though Refinery 29 notes Scott is known for putting luxury spins on “basic” brands.
The limited-edition Uggs will be available at intermixonline.com and six other U.S. retail locations while supplies last: Just One Eye in L.A., Chuckies in New York City, David Lawrence in Bellevue, Washington and Serenella in Boston, Nantucket and Palm Beach.
You might pay more for Scott’s designs than you would for the average Ugg: Pairs will retail from $90 to $1,195.
Uggh, maybe we’ll pass.
CONVERSATIONS