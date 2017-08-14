The footwear brand is teasing a limited-edition collaboration with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott , which promises zany designs like bedazzled Uggs and flame-printed Uggs. The latter have “Ugg” embroidered on one shoe and “Life” embroidered on the other, Women’s Wear Daily reports.

His collection debuts in mid-September and will feature eight different styles for men, women and kids. There’s no word on what the other styles will look like, though Refinery 29 notes Scott is known for putting luxury spins on “basic” brands.