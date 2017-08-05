‘Ultimatum’ by Karen Robards Is a Beach Read Must-Have

With “The Ultimatum,” Karen Robards creates a strong, powerful, intelligent female protagonist/criminal whose abilities and actions rival the best male hero. Super criminal power? Bianca’s got it down. Karate moves a must? Bianca’s mastered them all. Spy gadgets? Bianca’s got them in her super sexy garter belts.

She stays cool under pressure, has a perfect alter ego life when she’s not working, and doesn’t exactly remember her past. In this first book of a series, Bianca comes face to face with who she is and where she comes from. She uncovers secrets that were meant to remain hidden, and that had remained hidden at the cost of many human lives.

Bianca also has something that sets her apart from other master criminals, including her father. She has a heart. And while she had been taught by her father, over and over, to take care of herself first, she finds it impossible not to help those who need it.

Is this a liability or is this what sets her apart from the rest?

Robards takes a leap in genre with this series — it’s not a romance. That doesn’t mean there isn’t romance at all — in fact, someone who is out to get Bianca is the one with whom she feels the most romantic attraction. But it’s not to be — at least not yet.

The book reads quickly, partly because it’s just so darn difficult to put down. Don’t expect deep thoughts or ponderous ideas; this series is pure adventure, pure thrills, and pure excitement. The ending is perfect — we know that Bianca will be entertaining us with a new thrilling adventure in the future.