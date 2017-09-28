UN Peacekeeping Forces Should Replace Indian and Chinese Forces in Dorklam

As Indian and Chinese forces stare each other down in Doklam, locked in an impasse, separated by Concertina wire and makeshift defenses, it is time for the UN to send in its peacekeeping forces as motivation for both Indian and Chinese troops to simultaneously withdraw.

Neither India nor China wants to withdraw first. Therefore a simultaneous withdrawal which saves face for both powerhouse nations can be achieved by a UN deployment of peacekeeping forces.

The India-China standoff began in early June of 2017 when Chinese engineers began constructing a road in the Jampheri ridge. The Jampheri ridge, which borders India, is on a piece of land disputed between China and Bhutan. Because this is a disputed land, India, perceiving China’s road construction as unacceptable, marched its troops across a settled and undisputed international border to block the Chinese contingent from proceeding with the construction plans.

Indian and Bhutanese military carry out joint military exercises at the Jampheri ridge every month. India considers the Jampheri ridge, which lies in Bhutan, to be of military importance and is bent on denying China access to the land. The Chinese government was furious with India. China saw India’s actions as an intrusion into what China considers Chinese territory (even though the territory is disputed with Bhutan). According to the Indian Express, Beijing gave New Delhi an ultimatum that no diplomatic solution can be found until Indian troops unilaterally withdraw. But India, in the meantime, is not budging. Both sides are gridlocked and tensions are rising.

Associated Press

So, a tiny piece of the Himalayan territory sitting at the intersection of India, China, and Bhutan has become the site of the most serious border standoff between New Delhi and Beijing in three decades. Hundreds of Indian and Chinese military troops remain at an impasse.

The motivations of India and China remain murky, but the likelihood of a new war or military scuffle between the two nuclear-armed Asian neighbors, both with populations in excess of 1 billion, are slowly increasing. So naturally, the stakes are high.

At the core of the dispute is the question of where the final tri-boundary point — the point at which India, China, and Bhutan meet- lies. Despite the tense situation between India and China, the border dispute that complicates the tri-boundary question is between Bhutan and China. India has long supported Bhutan’s claim to Doklam and there is a broad understanding between China and Bhutan that existing “tri-junction boundary points” would be finalized in consultation with India, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Accidental escalation, however, remains a big worry. Indian Army formations in the region, continue to be in a high state of operational readiness. The 7th annual "Hand-in-Hand" exercise between the Indian Army and the Chinese army, which was to be held in China in October, is likely to be called off.

As many experts have noted, a workable option is for both India and China to simultaneously withdraw their troops from the Bhutanese territory of Doklam. The International community does not want two economic giants engaging in an all-out-war. If this conflict does come down to fire exchanges, it could be a very long war, given both sides have well-poised and fully adjusted troops. Such an outcome could have serious economic implications for world markets.

Tensions are high because China is yet to sound conciliatory, at least in its public stance. However, it is safe to assume that China will not risk a war or even "a small-scale military operation" despite all its aggressive rhetoric. Furthermore, India has repeatedly stressed that war is not a solution. Once again, bilateral dialogue, patience and rhetorical restraint is the way forward to diffuse the tensions.