UN sanctions on North Korea fail

On Tuesday morning North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, marking Pyongyang’s 18th missile test this year. The missile, thought to be a new intermediate-range Hwasong-12, flew over Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific about 733 miles east of the northern Japanese island. This most recent missile launch is the first time North Korea has successfully fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Previously, North Korea’s missile tests were intentionally fired to land in the sea between the two countries, making this most recent missile launch a far more aggressive action by Pyongyang. This intensified missile launch from North Korea is made particularly dangerous given the potential for the poorly made rockets to break into pieces during flight, which could cause an unintentional strike on Japan. The Japanese Prime Minister has denounced the launch as an “unprecedented and grave threat” to the country’s regional peace and security, prompting him to engage in a 40-minute phone call with President Trump in which they agreed to call for an emergency meeting of the UN security council to strengthen pressure against North Korea even further.

This all comes despite the fact that on August 5th, the UN security council voted unanimously to impose strict new sanctions on Pyongyang. A direct response to North Korea's continued intercontinental ballistic missile testing and clear violations of UN resolutions, with US officials believing that the nation may be able to produce a reliable, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile by 2018. The new measures are designed to significantly reduce the opportunities for North Korea to engage in international trade relations, with estimates stating that the country could lose $1 billion a year in exports - almost a third of its current total. The UN hoped that in doing so, it would be sending a clear message to Kim Jong Un that North Korea should fall in line with states such as Canada and cease its focus on developing nuclear weapons.

Following this most recent missile launch, it’s clear that the UN’s message is redundant to President Un. Not only has North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, but recent photographs have been released signalling the development of a new ballistic missile design more powerful than anything tested before. With the potential to put Washington and New York in range, the photographs signal President Un’s direct rejection of international pressure to abandon North Korea’s weapon programme. As a result, it seems far more likely that such efforts from the UN to undermine North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme will instead adversely affect North Korean citizens. By losing $1 billion a year, the already hugely impoverished North Korean nation will further struggle under the weight of President Un’s regime. 40% of the North Korean population already live below the poverty line, with most workers earning $2 to $3 per month. North Korea also suffers from prevalent food shortages, with the continued food crises in the nation having resulted in thousands of deaths.

Nonetheless, these most recent sanctions were being heralded as the toughest yet, with Resolution 2371 broadening a previous cap on coal and iron exports to a full-fledged ban and adding restrictions on things such as seafood exports and the use of North Korean labourers abroad. Such sanctions also added 9 individuals and 4 entities to the UN blacklist, including a global asset freeze and travel ban to the nation’s primary foreign exchange bank. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated: “These sanctions will cut deep and in doing so will give the North Korean leadership a taste of the deprivation they have chosen to inflict on the North Korean people”.

Ultimately however, the success of such sanctions rests on the power of UN states to work as a cohesive unit rather than individual states acting as independent mavericks. A problem most likely to occur if President Trump continues to escalate tensions between the USA and North Korea, with China and Russia having previously criticised the USA’s deployment of the THAAD anti-missile defence system in South Korea. Despite this, China and Russia uniting to support the sanctions is a huge step forward considering both states are major economic partners of North Korea, weakening North Korea’s already weak economy. This is only if China actually enforce the sanctions, as despite the cooperative front, China has only responded following threatening pressure from the USA on trade in Beijing and sanctions on Chinese business firms in Pyongyang. Former US Treasury Department official, Anthony Ruggiero, has his reservations about China’s commitment to the sanctions, stating that “we only have 11 years of evidence” that China will not fully co-operate with the UN in enforcing these measures. For instance, China opposed UN proposals for even tougher sanctions against North Korea. As a result, the nation is still allowed to receive oil, with this oil predominantly coming from China. Currently, China exports around 500,000 tons of crude oil to North Korea at a highly subsidised rate, with North Korea’s imports from China amounting to $2.55 billion in 2016.

Another factor undermining the success of such sanctions is the fact that North Korea has been under strict international sanctions for years yet has found numerous ways to overcome such restrictions. For years, North Korean seafood has been sold in countries that had already banned the products, with such products being labeled as coming from China instead. There is also nothing in the resolution that would prevent China, or any other country that wants to prop up North Korea, from simply using a different commodity to engage in business with Pyongyang. This, coupled with the fact that President Un’s family have governed North Korea through countless wars, sanctions and famines for decades, severely undermines the success of these most recent sanctions against the nation.

It is unlikely that these recent UN sanctions will put an effective end to North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, or undermine the power of Kim Jong Un. As President Un has demonstrated with this most recent missile launch and his continued rejection of international pressure. Instead, it is the already suffering North Korean citizens who are most likely to be adversely affected through the UN’s creation of a weaker North Korean economy and subsequent economic climate.