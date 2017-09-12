UN Security Council Resolution 2250 Reminds Us that Peace is Possible

Co-authored by Hussein Nabeil Murtaja, UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board Representative for Arab Regions and member of Advisory Group of Experts for Progress Study on Youth, Peace, and Security

The United Nations (UN) Security Council unanimously passed Resolution 2250 at the end of 2015. This is the first resolution of its kind that recognizes and promotes young people’s role as peace-builders. To achieve the vision of this resolution, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced the formation of a 21-member Advisory Group of Experts for Progress Study on Youth, Peace and Security that will ‘carry out a progress study on the youth’s positive contribution to peace processes and conflict resolution, in order to recommend effective responses at local, national, regional and international levels.’ Aligning with the spirit of the resolution, this panel included nine young people under the age of 30 who have been helping prepare the report, which will be delivered to the Security Council in December of this year.

The Arab region and the Middle East region are most affected by the emergence of terrorist and tycoon groups that destroyed cities and displaced thousands of people. It has also contributed to and compounded by issues such as corruption, unemployment, migration, refugee resettlements, education and health, and violations of the rights of women and children. Given their social, economic, and political vulnerability and marginalization, it is clear that many terrorists are youth. Among others, the solicitation of youth to join terrorist organizations have led to their absence in the peace-building process.

Resolution 2250 calls for the protection of young people from all kinds of extremism, which we now see through providing a stimulating work and social environment, policies and mechanisms to enable them to contribute effectively to peace-building, and promoting a culture of tolerance and respect for religions. This requires the effective and institutional integration of young people into their societies, enhancing inclusive education, providing jobs that meet their needs.

United Nations Poster on UNSC Resolution 2250.

As an activist working on peace-building in Palestine, I have experienced my share of conflict. During the struggle between political parties in Gaza, I was shot in the head and kept in intensive care for five months. Since then, I have formed the “Letters Group” to empower marginalized communities in Palestine. As member of the Advisory Group of Experts, I believe that this upcoming report should:

• contain real statistics on the situation of young people around the world, by listening directly to and building on real testimonies and stories;

• promote women’s rights and remove barriers blocking their full participation and leadership on society

• protect the rights of children and provide an environment conducive to their normal growth that ensures their future away from violence and extremism;

• increase youth participation in decision- and policy-making from the local to international levels and create partnerships for lasting peace; and

• strengthen young people’s skills across disciplines and include them as partners in peace-building and sustainable development.

I am convinced that helping create cities that meet the needs of their citizens and give young people and women real opportunities to participate in all walks of life is one of the most important elements in achieving stability, peace and security.