UN Women and technology leaders promote Global Innovation Coalition for Change

‘If we are to invest in human resources, it should be done equally.’ said Amina Mohamed, UN Deputy Secretary General and former special advisor to the Sustainable Development Goals, at the UN Women’s Global Innovation Coalition for Change, a program responsible for investing in a better future for women and girls. Achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality through innovation and technology will depend on an unified alliance between the public and private partners.

The inaugural meeting of the Global Innovation Coalition for Change (GICC) was held in New York City on 14 September on the margins of the General Assembly at the SAP Leonardo Centre in New York City. The partnership between UN Women and 22 key representatives from academia, private sector and nonprofit institutions, aims at accelerating gender equality and women’s empowerment in the technology and innovation market over the course of two years.

The global industry leaders fostering the gender equality agenda include BHP Billiton, CISCO, Citi, Dell, Ericsson, Facebook, General Electric, HP Inc., Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, LinkedIn, Pax Worldwide Management, PwC, SAP, Sony, South32 and Statoil. The Coalition also has the support of the academic institutions MIT Solve and New York Academy of Sciences, as well as the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship (South Africa), Ellevate Network and Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls.

The program aims at building market awareness around impactful innovations developed by women for women. It also analyzes the key barriers to women and girls’ advancement in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in order to tackle these obstacles at an industry-wide level.

“Innovation and technology provide unprecedented opportunities to reach those who are the most likely to be left out of the benefits of progress. They can break women out of isolation and create a market for their innovative ideas and products. This is an important asset for gender equality and women’s empowerment, but it also brings broader benefits to society,” claimed UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. “Through the Global Innovation Coalition for Change and similar partnerships we can bring together the best of academic brain power and research, industry practical know-how, and civil society’s drive and reach to creatively disrupt the status quo,” she added.