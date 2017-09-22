Rooney Mara Confronts Ben Mendelsohn In This 'Una' Clip

Rooney Mara! Ben Mendelsohn!
That’s all you need to know about the above clip, which hails from the upcoming movie “Una.” Mara and Mendelsohn, two of the most electric actors working today, try on British accents in the drama, which also features newly minted Emmy winner and sometime rapper Riz Ahmed.
In this clip, exclusive to HuffPost, the lead characters engage in a tête-à-tête. Mara plays Una, a woman who seeks out an older man (Mendelsohn) with whom she had a sexual relationship as a teenager. (Ahmed plays said man’s colleague. Sadly, he’s not in this scene.) The exchange ― a workplace confrontation ― has an oozing menace to it, appropriate for this edgy adaptation of David Harrower’s Tony-nominated play “Blackbird,” which was inspired by the crimes of a Michigan sex offender.
“Una,” directed by theater maestro Benedict Andrews, premiered last year at the Telluride Film Festival. It opens in New York on Oct. 6 and in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.
CONVERSATIONS