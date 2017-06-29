Unc Anthony "Tony the Truth" Thompson

21 Truisms of TT The Truth Begin with ‘Be a Blessing’

21. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.

20. When you are in your 20’s work 18 hours a day, in your 30’s work 14, in your 40’s work 12, in your 50’s work 10, in your 60’s work 8, in your 70’s, Good Luck!

19. The road to success is constantly under construction.

18. There is no justice, just lawyers. Good and bad, cheap and expensive. You know what to do.

17. A mind preoccupied with planning pays homage to the idol of control. - Tony “the Truth” Thompson

"Hey Unc" I say, "how are things?" And he responds with the same even keel demeanor that has been a staple over the course of our decade long relationship. I talk fast, think fast. He deals with exactly what is in front of him. He asks me about my son, SharkHeart fastest human on water and land. We talk a little about his daughters and when they were kids and used to compete with the swim clubs in Orange County. But if I really want to get him going, I ask about his grand kids and great grand daughters- he has 6 and 2 precisely. These days he keeps telling me about a salmon fishing trip to Alaska he has planned with a beloved grandson. Or, maybe, I might ask about his UCLA Bruins, a team he has been a proud booster of beginning in the 1980’s, funding a basketball scholarship.

Matter of fact, Anthony “Tony the Truth” Thompson has endowed more than a few charities and scholarships including Stafford High School in Kansas (his alma mater), Sterling College for Medical, Economics and Education majors, the University of Florida for business and education majors, UCLA and Bowers Museum in Orange County California. Matter of fact, Tony endowed a wing at Bowers Museum. Most recently, Tony has directed his charitable community and personal efforts to mentoring African American students entering college and veterans with drug and alcohol addictions within central Florida and Southern California communities.

Anthony "Tony the Truth" Thompson is considered an innovator in commercial real estate, widely credited as a Godfather of the 1031 exchange. Specifically, Tony is credited as a business creative responsible for the securitization of the 1031 exchange. If you didn’t know, the 1031 exchange allows an investor to sell a property, to reinvest the proceeds in a new property and to defer all capital gain taxes.

In November 2006, Mr. Thompson was elected as Chairman of the board to NNN Realty Advisors, which purchased and sold over $8 billion in commercial real estate with an equity base of $2.5 billion. NNN Realty was reverse merged into Grubb and Ellis, a publicly traded NYSE company December 7, 2007. Tony stepped down as the executive chairman of Grub and Ellis in February 2008.

In April 2008, Tony founded TNP, LLC, and attracted nearly 8,000 investors by 2010. In 2009, TNP launched SRT, a $200M plus grocery and necessity retail reit, raising $100M from investors. Thompson National Properties, by 2010 managed 152 properties totaling 17.5 million SF of commercial properties in 29 states with an overall purchase value of approximately $2.2 billion.

This, however, is all pretext to context: in 2015, Uncle Tony Thompson was barred from the securities industry by Finra for allegedly misrepresenting $50 million in private notes offerings that later went into default. During the Age of Dodd/Frank ‘go to jail time’ in American corporate and markets history, Anthony Thompson was forced into an early retirement.

So, when I call Unc Tony and say, “Hey Unc, I’d like to do a piece on you,” he listens. So I talk a little more, “What you are doing - turning it all around- it’s pretty cool.” He is good at the science of listening, “America loves the story of success. America loves the story of redemption.” I know he is listening because I can hear him listening. I continue, “Michael Milken, George Foreman, Mr. 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (i.e. 2017), Number 42 (aka William Jefferson Clinton)....” I could go on and on. America knows its heroes, it’s villains, it’s anti-heroes and they are interchangeable at times, right? Foreman was the “villain in the jungle" before he was The Grill mogul. Before Milken was a philathropist, he was The Junk Bond King, right? Before Mr. 1600 was 45, he was ‘Art of the Deal’, right?

I say this and I know he heard me but he continues with the 21 Truisms of “Tony the Truth”:

16. Eat humble pie everyday.

15. Success is not a one night stand.

14. Be the person who forgives first.

13. Be the friend who calls everyone.

12. Be the friend everyone calls.

11. Always be the last to eat.

10. Always be last through the door.

As we are nearing the end of the list, I ask him a few questions and he takes his time, coming fast and quick with a world of wisdom. It’s poetry in the form of business sentences.

What does success look like to Anthony "the Truth" Thompson. Are you successful?

Success is great patience and perspective on priorities in life including the real estate investment profession that I am involved in. I call real estate therapy. Real life is being a grandfather and great grandfather. Those are the most important things. Success is to be a blessing to others, seeing others succeed that I have mentored and continue to mentor those who seek and desire guidance. And yes, I have never been more successful.

Uncle Tony and I (far right) next to Dr. James Doti and Abraham Jankans.

Do you believe in spiritual redemption? What is "the truth"?

Absolutely. I am living proof as a born again sinner. Life has taught me to seek the Lord, follow his word and keep the lines of communications with the Higher Power open at all times. Turn all problems and challenges over to the Master. The truth is being truthful with yourself and others.

Tony Thompson at a 50 year High School reunion in Stafford Kansas

So, Anthony “Tony the Truth Thompson” finishes his list of truisms and they are calm and cool, like diamonds and jewels. But there’s something about Tony’s fire in him, and this is why I enjoy our conversations. Because he shines. A young man came far from Cunningham Kansas to the dens of Wall Street to cities by oceans and built commercial malls of stones, glass and cement. Cool calm talk, yeah. Sounds staid and steady. But his soul is bright- on fire- harnessed by American courage. And life. Yes, never give up. Let it burn. Or, be cool. But don’t die. Any tragedy will turn into triumph. These are Tony’s truisms of 21st Century living, beginning with the ending- Be a blessing:

9. Pray daily

8. Write daily

7. Read daily

6. Do the right thing, not the easy thing

5. Greatest failure: destroying a great marriage to a very special woman

4. Greatest success is earning the love and respect of my children, grand-children, and great grand-children.

3. Listen more, talk less.

2. Your greatest partner, advisor or teammate for life is God, he’s free, almighty and available 7/24/365.

1. Be a blessing.