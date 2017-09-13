Unclear Bolivian court Elections to be held in December

It is common nowadays (and probably always) that every Election process in any country of the world means and suffers from a lot of incidents and irregularities. It’s no different in the next Bolivian court Elections.

As is Bolivia the only country to publicly select their head of the justice, one would assume this process as a highly democratic measure. But, the truth is that the Bolivian court elections 2017 are full of irregularities as well as they were in the first edition.

Antecedents: first election in 2011

In 2011, the people of Bolivia officially chose for the first time in the world, the members of the court edition. Nevertheless, once the votes were counted, the process had proven to be suspicious as most of the votes were blank or invalid, resulting in candidates being elected with only 6-10% which is definitely a minority, so “elected by the people” is not exactly accurate. In 2017 the election process is on the table again, but the anomalies seem to keep accompanying it.

The government says they’ve implemented changes this year so the selection of the candidates will be more equivalent but new irregularities didn’t take long to appear and even months before the Bolivian court Elections are carried out, doubts about their transparency begin to rise.

Irregularities in the new process

This year elections were initially scheduled for October 22 but, due to inconclusions in the postulation process, they have been delayed; out of the 489 postulants, more than a third was disabled as they “did not meet the requirements”.

After the massive disables, the resting candidates were not enough to fulfill the “equivalency share”; being not enough female candidates as the law establishes (half), neither the indigenous candidates, leading to Bolivian court Elections being rescheduled for December 3.

Some measures have been taken in order to fix this insufficiency, but irregularities don’t end there and these preventing actions seem to only cover the real problem. As the candidates are selected by hand by the government instances, the convenience or impartiality of those candidates is questioned, is the government really neutrally selecting the candidates? Or are the people obliged to vote only for those who are more opportune to the current government?

Process of pre-selection

The lack of transparency in the pre-selection process is manifested as the legislative Assembly chose to ignore the propositions made by more than 25 civil organizations. These propositions pointed to select only the best possible candidates to be elected, and were under the law, but were discarded as the government took their own measures.

Among these measures is quite remarkable the implementation of a written evaluation from professionals of the Bolivian University in order to give a non-entirely-political character to the selection of candidates. Nevertheless, the qualification of these evaluations is uncertain and it only requires a 56% to be selected. Once again it seems that Bolivian government is unclear in their procedures.

Finally, it seems like the selection of enough candidates is more important than the quality and competitiveness of the same being evidenced in the rest of the measures that include the marginality of civil society by neglecting the people the possibility of investigating the candidates; no excellency and morals profile needed to be selected and all candidates have to do to prove their morals is to sign a sworn declaration.