17 Father-Daughter Dance Songs That Haven't Been Used A Million Times

For a father-daughter dance at the wedding, you can’t go wrong with classics like “My Girl” by The Temptations and “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.

But what about the bride who wants something a little different for her dance with dad? Not to worry ― we’ve got you covered. Below, 17 less conventional picks from HuffPost readers (and a few of our own suggestions as well!) that you might not have considered before.

“For all the things my hands have held // The best by far is you”

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine // You make me happy when skies are gray // You’ll never know dear, how much I love you // Please don’t take my sunshine away”

“I raise my glass // On a Saturday night // I thank the Lord above // On my Sunday drive // For Daddy’s hands // And Mama’s dreams // He gave me roots //

She gave me wings”

“My daddy taught me how to do my own thing // He said to let it out // Long as you find your groove // Be a dancin’ fool // Go ahead and find your groove // Be a dancin’ fool // Make sure you stand out in the crowd and show them all what you can do”

“I will walk with you // Even when the sun don’t shine // The rain it may come down // And fate may be unkind // If you get a scrape // I’ll brush away the tears // Come what may I will walk with you”

“As I slipped out my bed // To your crib I crept // Touched your head gently // Felt my heart melt // Cause I know I loved you more than life itself”

“She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey // She’s an angel of the first degree // She’s as sweet as Tupelo honey // Just like honey from the bee”

“I am with you always // From the darkness of night until the morning // I am with you always // From life until death takes me”

“I’ll be the ocean so deep and wide // And catch all the tears whenever you cry // I’ll be the breeze after the storm is gone // To dry your eyes and love you all warm”

“I’m only one call away // I’ll be there to save the day // Superman got nothing on me // I’m only one call away”

“May you win and stay humble // Smile more than grumble // And know when you stumble // You’re never alone”

“When the night has come // And the land is dark // And the moon is the only light we’ll see // No I won’t be afraid // No I won’t be afraid // Just as long as you stand, stand by me”

“Hope when you take that jump // You don’t feel the fall // Hope when the water rises // You built a wall // Hope when the crowd screams out // It’s screaming your name // Hope if everybody runs // You choose to stay”

“You’ve got a friend in me // You’ve got troubles, well I’ve got ’em too // There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you // We stick together and see it through //

Cause you’ve got a friend in me”

“And if this old world starts getting you down // There’s room enough for two // Up on the roof // Up on the roof”

“Long may you run // Long may you run // Although these changes have come

// With your chrome heart shining in the sun // Long may you run”