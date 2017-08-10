Undefeated Philly fighter headlines Friday Night Boxing at SugarHouse Casino

In front of an enthusiastic hometown crowd, Christian Carto will headline tomorrow’s Friday Night Boxing at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. With an impressive record of 10-0, all of his wins coming by way of knockout, the 2014 National Golden Gloves champion (light flyweight division) will take on Phillip Adyka in the six-round featured bout.

“I’d like to give the fans a knock out, but if I don’t get it, I’m just going for the win,” said Carto, a 20 year-old undefeated, knockout artist. Stepping up in competition having fought all ten of his professional bouts in under a year, Carto has impressed the boxing community with every performance.

“I don’t go in looking for the knockout,” Carto said, acknowledging he doesn’t know much about 7-9 Adyka from Minnesota. “I know he likes to come forward,” said Carto, who trained and sparred with world champions in Los Angeles at Freddie Roach's renowned Wild Card Gym.

“I just go out there to box and pick my shots, and if the stoppage comes, it comes,” he said.

Press conference went good today 👌🏽 fight Friday still got some tickets left 🥊 pic.twitter.com/oDruLzkD6F — Christian Carto (@christian_carto) August 9, 2017

“He’s a rare breed who comes to the gym 6 days a week,” said Carto’s trainer, Mickey Rosati, Jr. Above Rosati’s automobile repair shop in South Philly, Carto has honed his skills and trained with the former Pennsylvania Golden Glove champion. “He’s a pleasure to train because he listens,” said Rosati.

A Deptford Township, New Jersey resident, Carto graduated from St. Augustine Prep School, not far from one of boxing’s heralded locations, Atlantic City. Born into a family of boxers, Carto is currently ranked eighth in the country and headed to becoming one of the best boxers the world has seen.

“Christian has a bright future,” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of Kings Promotions and ‎King's Boxing Gym in Reading Pennsylvania.

“We look forward to having him on plenty of our cards,” said Kauffman.

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa vs David Wilson (5-0-1, 1 KO) of New Haven, CT in a six-round junior middleweight bout | Khalib Whitmore (6-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Elvin Sanchez (7-3-1, 5 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a six-round cruiserweight bout | Antonio DuBose (8-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) of New Haven, CT in a six-round super featherweight bout | Christian Carto (10-0, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will vs Phillip Adyaka (7-9, 4 KOs) of St. Paul, MN in a six-round bantamweight bout | Brandon Robinson (4-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Shane Pearson (2-1, 2 KOs) of Statesville, NC in a six-round super middleweight bout | Marquis Taylor (6-1) of Houston, TX vs Vincent Floyd (3-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout | Shamsuddeen Justice of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against an opponent t be named in a super lightweight bout | Christian Montano (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas vs Dameron Kirby (PD) of Washington, DC in a light heavyweight bout | Demetrius Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia vs Kashon Hutchinson (2-3, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a four-round super lightweight bout | Jerrod Minor of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Steven Lopez (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.