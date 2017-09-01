Under the Marketing Umbrella You will Find…

But what really is under the marketing umbrella is marketing, PR, and advertising.

Now Do You Know What’s the difference between PR, Advertising & Marketing?

While marketing can be an umbrella of different strategies and tactics, understanding the difference between advertising, marketing and PR is a must if you’re thinking of building a multiple six, seven, or eight figure business.

It’s very easy to confuse the differences between these three can often lead to disappointment and frustration for business owners. First off all three serve to promote a business brand and its products or services.

It’s important to understand each of these areas and how it fits into the bigger picture of the business.

Let’s dive in…

What is marketing?

Marketing is the process of creating public awareness for a business brand, their product, or service, while advertising and PR are promotional methods that are part of the marketing umbrella.

Marketing consists of the planning of a brand’s promotional campaign.

Including:

Narrowing down who the target client/customer/audience is.

Researching the marketing and setting a marketing budget.

Putting together product launches and evaluating the success of the campaigns.

A marketing consultant or strategist involves conducting interviews and market research, creating website content, organizing conferences, events, advertising and establishing new ways to market a business brand, product, and services.

What is advertising?

Advertising is a method of persuading the target audience to buy/invest in your products and services. Picture in mind the number of billboards you drive by, commercials you see on television or hear on radio, movie trailers, creating and implementing Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, magazine ad space, print ad space, etc. This is what advertising does – sells your products or services and is the primary tool in generating income for a business.

Advertising methods include:

Television

Radio

Print publications

Online/Digital Ads

Posters

Billboard

Advertising is about finding new, creative, and innovative ways on getting your message out in front of your potential clients/customers.

Advertising is space that you have purchased which allows you creative control of the content that goes into the ad.

What is PR?

Public relations aka PR, is one of the most misused and misunderstood terms in the business world; however it is an essential element to any company’s business strategy. Advertising is focused on pushing the sales of a product or a service, PR focuses on creating brand awareness, visibility, and establishing credibility in the competitive marketplace.

The goal and objective of PR is to create brand awareness, visibility, and get their clients notices by the media. Being savvy about advertising, and marketing is important, however, positive and strategic press coverage puts the business brand in front of the public in a much more subtle way. PR is not the IN YOUR FACE style that Advertising focuses on, rather than being sold too like in advertising PR gives you audience a more authentic, credibly and noteworthy status.

PR methods include but not limited to:

Writing & Submission of Press Releases

Contacting Media Professions

Speaking About the Business at Public Forums

Writing & Submission of Articles/Blogs to in-house magazines, newsletters, etc.

Monitoring & Tracking Brand Awareness in the press

In a nutshell:

Marketing is process of creating brand awareness for a business.

Advertising is the process of generating sales and revenue for a business.

PR is the strategic process in positioning a business in front of the media, the public, and establishing the authority of the business in its niche.

How does It’s Possible PR with #PR-Patty at the helm implement each of these into their bespoke solutions for their clients?

It’s Possible PR through the creative mind and successful business strategist Patty Loehn-Beach known as #PRPatty has found a way through her Be You & Be Known Formula™ has found a way to reframe digital marketing, social advertising, and PR with a unique social intelligence concept she coined Biz Social Mastery™.

Let me break is down this way:

Working closely with her clients #PR-Patty gets to know their business plan, their mission, and their desired outcome. Creating a bepoke strategy mixing her trademarked Biz Social Mastery and Digital PR she draws from both the marketing and PR sections of the umbrella.