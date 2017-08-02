Underground Solution, An Act of Compassion

We will no longer feel helpless in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Syria or anywhere else for that matter and here’s why…

As the trauma and suffering across the planet increase, so do the creative solutions and compassion of active citizens. It is reaching an epic level and each of us are called to bring forth our best selves to defeat the noise of despair with a chorus of love. This is not a spectator sport! To be alive today requires each of us to become passionately engaged by acting on the vision of a better world that we’d like to see for our children’s future. While many of us look with horror at the human suffering created by the Syrian War others have stepped up to give us a way to feel empowered to alleviate the pain and create safe-havens. This is a story of hope, resilience, and healing and we invite you to be part of making something truly beautiful happen in the face of so much darkness.

Meet Real Life Super Heroes

“The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is a nonpolitical, nonprofit medical relief organization that is working on the front lines of crisis relief in Syria and neighboring countries to alleviate suffering and save lives. SAMS proudly provides medical care and treatment to every patient in need.” -SAMS Foundation Website

Many of us have heard about hospitals being bombed intentionally in Syria. Though this is completely unconscionable, those perpetrating this atrocity are calculating that this will keep relief workers away. Those who genuinely care for the well-being of others, who believe in the good of humanity are acting with a determination to not let this happen. Led by real-life super heroes, the Syrian American Medical Society, Rise 4 Syria, and 12 other leading Syrian medical organizations we present a powerful solution called Saving Lives Underground.

April 2017 was particularly deadly month for health care in Syria: there were 25 attacks on medical facilities – an average of one attack every 29 hours. Since the start of the conflict, at least 814 health workers have been killed in 454 attacks on health facilities. Syrian health workers and patients urgently need support from the international community for protective measures. -SAMS Foundation Website

This is Not Political, This is an Act of Love and Compassion

Whenever the discussion about Syria comes up you will hear an endless amount of perspectives of who to blame, who are the good guys, who are the bad guys, how it started etc. Though most people just want the conflict to end, these conversations rarely even touch on what it will take to alleviate suffering. In the search for political solutions, most people are left feeling powerless to affect positive change. Many conversations devolve into bitter arguments and even division between family and friends. By focusing solely on how to alleviate suffering, and give attention to the victims who are caught in the middle of this conflict, we begin to find middle ground with those who we may disagree with us politically. This is how we unify in compassion, and where we begin to turn the tides on this human atrocity.

“The only way to protect medical staff is under the ground. There is no other way. Other than to stop the airstrikes on hospitals.” -Dr. Farida, the last OB/GYN to remain in East Aleppo until the forced displacement of the city

Underground Hospitals that Even Batman Would Be Proud of

We are powerful beings in our ability to destroy and create, like the archetypal gods in Greek Mythology we heroically rise to meet every challenge despite our human-flaws. In this current situation there is a movement of concerned citizens from all nationalities, religious, and cultural backgrounds coming together to support through donations large and small to create safe environments for medical workers, and victims of the war. Here are some reasons that underground hospitals provide a solution to this horrendous situation:

A. Underground hospitals are much safer, proven to protect medical staff compared to above-ground facilities. B. Fortification and underground construction represents the #1 donor demand of Syrian health workers. C. Three major models of underground hospitals have been developed – basement hospitals, cave hospitals, and fully underground hospitals. D. The need for protection is immense; 50% of hospitals outside of government-held areas in Syria have no measure of reinforcement or fortification. E. Protection is cost effective; it costs only $719,000 to fortify the existing priority facilities identified as priorities in the Idlib governorate.

An Army of Love

Though activists are working on many levels to restore diplomacy and peace, you have the power to become a local hero. Rise 4 Syria is rolling out multiple ways that you can get involved and become a hero for medical workers and victims on the ground. It will take a response of compassion bigger than all the bombs being dropped. Can we count on you to chip in? Here’s how you can help:

B. Spread the word through your social media networks

C. Join the monthly broadcast and prayer from a Syrian Refugee Camp