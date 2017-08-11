Understanding North Korean Strategy

America’s leaders are allowing panic and fear to drive their North Korea policy. The cause of this fear is North Korea’s continued progress towards a nuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile. If policymakers understood North Korea’s strategy better they would be reacting very differently.

North Korea’s nuclear strategy is one of ‘asymmetric escalation,’ which means that North Korea seeks to deter any attack, even a conventional attack, with the threat of full nuclear retaliation. Asymmetric escalation is an extreme deterrence posture that North Korea appears to have adopted because of their relative weakness. Don’t forget that North Korea is much smaller and weaker than the combined power of the US, South Korea, and Japan and would be overmatched in a conventional military conflict. To compensate for the deficit in conventional arms, North Korea’s posture is to go nuclear first in the event of war. Immediately escalating the conflict from conventional to nuclear with no steps in between is asymmetric escalation and it means that even a limited strike on North Korean nuclear sites using conventional weapons could prompt nuclear retaliation from North Korea. North Korea hopes to deter any attack by promising devastating retaliation but it knows it would gain nothing by starting a war.

North Korea’s improving nuclear and missile capabilities are not inconsequential and 2017 has been a banner year for North Korea’s ballistic missile program. Kim Jong-un has conducted 18 missile tests this year, on pace to exceed last year’s mark of 24 tests. His father, Kim Jong-il, conducted only 16 missile tests during his entire 17-year rule. The most recent test was of the Hwasong 14, an intercontinental ballistic missile that analysts believe could reach the eastern seaboard of the United States.

It was recently reported that North Korea has learned to miniaturize a nuclear warhead so that it could be mounted on its ballistic missiles. North Korea is now believed to have medium range missiles that could deliver a nuclear warhead against South Korea, Japan, and Guam. With each advance North Korea makes, they increase the range of what they could plausibly hit with a ballistic missile, they increase the reliability of their missiles, and they come closer to being able to put a nuclear warhead on a missile that could deliver it against the United States. North Korea’s missile program isn’t a sudden invention, it’s just advancing to longer range weapons.

North Korea’s weapon and missile programs are nothing new, they are just advancing to longer range weapons. North Korea has been a nuclear state for some time now but they have never used a nuclear weapon because it would mean the end of the Kim regime. Launching a nuclear attack is just as suicidal with intercontinental range weapons as it is with medium range weapons. What difference does it make to Kim Jong-un and his associates if they were able to destroy San Francisco instead of just destroying Seoul before their regime is toppled and their lives ended?

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is meant to be a deterrent. By building a nuclear weapon they can make it too costly for anyone to attack them. Their drive towards an intercontinental ballistic missile stems from the hope that if they can threaten American cities they can split the US-South Korean alliance. Pyongyang believes the United States might not stand by South Korea if it meant risking their own homeland. There is only one circumstance, though, under which it would make sense for North Korea to launch a missile against the United States and that is if it believed it were about to be attacked anyway.

There is no doubt that North Korea’s weapons programs are becoming more advanced but the response in Washington is overblown to the point of hysteria. North Korea’s advances change the risk calculus for the United States only very slightly and they do not change the calculus for North Korea at all. This is because, even though the North’s nuclear capabilities have grown, they remain vanishingly unlikely to use a nuclear weapon unless provoked.

he proper response of the United States would be to de-escalate the crisis by not responding to each North Korean provocation. The administration has done the opposite. Raising tensions increases the fear in Pyongyang that the United States is considering pre-emptive action, the only thing that could make them use the nuclear weapons.