Understanding the DNA of an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs are as diverse as the businesses they start. A lot of people focus on the public personae of high profile founders to understand how they have achieved their success. But to find out what really makes them tick, it’s helpful to peek under the hood of an entrepreneur’s emotional engine compartment in order to gain a deeper understanding of how they work.

As entrepreneurs, we tend to do things differently. We don’t like working for other people - the corporate world doesn’t (or hasn’t) worked for us. We get bored easily and our minds are always running. Some of us didn’t do that well in school, but we’re smart, and we like solving problems. We love being creative, and we love building things. We have a healthy appetite for risk, but we like to maintain control. We think outside the box. The status quo drives us crazy so we forge our own path. We view business like a game of chess; it requires us to think several moves ahead at any given time. We’ve never been lazy. Indifferent people frustrate us because we feel that they’re too afraid of the world and the repercussions of their own choices. We possess the courage to be doers; we’re rarely the follower.

We are shameless self-promoters. We handle stress remarkably well. We are constantly negotiating with everyone whether we realize it or not. We build teams of talented people that are smarter than us. We are experts in our respective fields. We write paychecks to our employees that are oftentimes much larger than our own, and sometimes we don’t get paid at all. We’re fluid and adaptable and we pivot on the fly to changing market conditions. We embrace competition because it forces us to be better at what we do. We innovate. We create. Sometimes we hold on to an idea or project for far too long, and may succeed at the very last minute. Other times we hold on too long, and everything fails. We are romantically engaged with the idea of attaining financial freedom so we deploy our life savings to acquire assets that we hope will make us money. We can be experts at delaying gratification for an exorbitant amount of time.

Above all, an entrepreneur is an expert persuader. It’s what we do. It’s all we know. It’s ingrained in our DNA. And whether or not we realize it, we’re really good at it. We are constantly engaged in the art of persuasion when running our own business and it’s a process that begins from within ourselves and expands out in a large circle. When we come up with an idea that we feel is worth pursuing, we first have to persuade ourselves to quit our jobs and take a leap of faith. Once we have decided to run with our new idea, we then have to persuade our spouses. Money is essential to any new venture, so we must persuade our friends, our family, and the bank to lend us money, and we must be equally convincing that they can trust we will pay it back. We will need employees to work for us, so we persuade highly talented people to leave their stable jobs to come work at our startup. We need customers, so we create marketing strategies and campaigns that persuade them to buy from us. And we need each other. I know that I could not have achieved all that I have without the support of my family, friends, and the incredible teams I’ve assembled in my organization. We are stronger together.

The entire process of starting and running a business is exhilarating and terrifying, and these emotions exist in tandem virtually all the time. We’re like addicts who just can’t get enough. We believe in our ideas, our abilities, and we have a razor sharp vision of what our future looks like. It’s liberating to see something we’ve created come to life after putting in an enormous amount of time, money, and effort. We learn to trust our instincts, because intuition is oftentimes more important than intelligence. Trust is an active engagement with the unknown, so get comfortable leaning into the unknown. Entrepreneurs will find a way to figure things out. It’s what we do best. Have confidence that you’ve made it this far, and with faith, determination, and perhaps a dash of luck, you’ll get to where you need to go.