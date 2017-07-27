Understanding the Future of Advertising

By Micah Brown

Advertisers are losing billions every year to skipped, blocked, intrusive and hated ads. It's becoming more difficult to understand consumers because we project online versions of ourselves that do not align with who we really are or how we really think and feel. This makes it harder for advertisers to provide ads that we actually want.

Of course, all of this arises from the social media revolution. People project images and words about themselves, creating noise that is hard to cut through. To get to the truth of who consumers are and what they want, advertisers and brands spend time and money to wade through and organize the mounds of data available into something meaningful -- a difficult task that many struggle with.

Additionally, traditional small- to medium-sized agencies are drowning in a world where their clients are automating, making these agencies obsolete. Because of this, it's all the more important to provide technical services as well as soft-skill services like tonal campaign management, personalized PR services, social media with contextual customization on the client level for client brands, and fundamentally, care for the people you serve.

Humanizing The World Of Advertising

Beneath these mounds of data are people -- real people. And treating them like numbers will continue to result in the rejection of ads and marketing. This reinforces the problem with the traditional advertising industry, because people reject things that do not align with their thoughts.

Contextual, emotional, thought-driven AI is the next wave of advertising. This is why, at our thought-driven AI company, we have built AI tools such as emotional search, historical emotional search and a text content recommendation to help brands know how people feel and think, enabling thought-driven digital marketing at the right time -- when people are feeling and thinking the right way.

Part of this wave is the use of actual human thought in the advertising process for the most isotonic version of context available: neuromarketing. Neuromarketing -- and to a much larger degree, sentiment analysis -- are fields that have long been used by few marketers. But of them, seldom truly have understood or employed the analyses properly due to cost and expertise restrictions.

This is perplexing, as once you understand human thoughts and feelings, you can see the person, know them deeply and give them what they really want. Examining the data allows advertisers and marketers to do this without bias -- yet again, very few do.

A few have invested and profited immensely, such as the big social networks and AI companies. In fact, these big-brand companies integrate sentiment analysis so seamlessly that very few people know it's even happening. This data governs what you see in your searches and what ads you see, the two biggest things we do on the web.

Here are a few tips across the spectrum as to how to take advantage of what's going on in AI behind the scenes:

3 AI Tools To Understand Your Customer Better

Crowdfire: Use this AI-driven marketing bot to know your Twitter following and engage with them using AI proactively, increasing your following organically. Google Adwords: Think carefully about what words you use to drive your campaigns, even using Google Trends to use words that have large audiences. Contextual Sentiment Analysis: These types of AI tools break down individual audience segments to give consumers the content they want -- quickly and while it's at the forefront of the consumer's mind.

3 Elements Advertisers Must Be Aware Of When Using AI Tools

We are not all the same. Don't let your obsession with CPM and CPC drive you to treat people as "blocks of stuff" for the sake of profit. Care for and customize your models and people will respond. AI only works when it's trained on good data. Using a known brand such as Watson or Google Cloud is great, but if you don't train it on real-world data that is like your customer when you introduce it to real people, it won't work -- or worse. We currently use natural language understanding and machine vision with IBM Watson to deliver dynamic advertising that is built to understand people for who they are, enabling agencies and other providers to move toward using AI products for their clients, without a headache and in an unbiased way. Use true care when looking at programmatic techniques. These affect people psychologically. Just because someone gives you 110% ROI by throwing hurtful ads at anyone, doesn't mean you should do it. Care about people and they will respond to your brand.

3 Predictions For The Future Of Advertising

Programmatic will rule. Understand and engage with the programmatic ecosystem. Whether we like it or not, it will be the default future of ads. Caring will take center stage. As we shift to a truly isotonic, consumer-driven data ecosystem, people's online actions will govern profit more and more and they will become harder to control with non-emotional advertising. Care about people's emotions and understand them and they will respond. AI will be essential. Anyone in the marketing and advertising ecosystem who does not use or understand AI will lose.

Advertising and content creating are undergoing an AI-driven revolution. Make sure you're on the right side of it.

