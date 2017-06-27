Understanding the Trump Coalition

Historians and political scientists will study Donald Trump’s 2016 Electoral College victory for years to come and I encourage you to read the works of established professionals. In the meantime, here’s armchair analysis from a Midwestern-bred stand-up comedian that enjoys talking politics with a wide variety of people.

In my view, the primary thing liberals need to understand is, Donald Trump represents a diverse coalition rather than the triumph of a coherent political ideology. When Donald Trump takes two or three different positions on an particular issue, he is often speaking to these different audiences. Here are some basic categories of Trump supporters that I’ve observed in my travels across the country and social media:

1. People that want to be part of something

This person probably voted for Barack Obama once or twice. They will tell about their disappointment with his inability to remedy every major issue facing America (a by-product of the magical negro trope) or say that Trump’s long-shot candidacy gave them the same feeling as the 2008 election. Personality and policy-wise, this is not going to make sense to you.

Think of it this way, as a liberal, you say you supported Hillary Clinton’s barrier breaking campaign for the same reasons, forgetting that she has been a fixture of American political life for the last thirty years. Donald Trump has been a fixture of American cultural life longer, but his recent entry into politics allowed him to take the much valued “outsider” mantle. In short, Trump was the hottest, newest item on the block and some voters gravitated toward him, like any other popular culture trend. “Make America Great Again” is a very effective brand, that doubles as a clothing line. Also, don’t forget that many of your favorite celebrities (see Kanye) rushed to get their picture taken at Trump Tower after the election. You know it’s a hot ticket when Steve Harvey shows up!

2. Conservatives that feel trapped by the two-party system

I’m friends with quite a few people in this category. They opposed Trump for similar reasons as I do and supported John Kasich or Jeb Bush in the primary. In the end, they just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton (or maybe Gary Johnson) in the general election. They sacrificed basic principles for the bigger picture (looking at you Evangelical Christians), which should be familiar for hardcore Bernie Sanders supporters that voted for Hillary Clinton (looking in the mirror).

3. People with very specific social grievances

You know this person. It’s the police officer who feels singled out by the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s the conservative that resents being shouted down on social media.

For them, Trump is the vessel for their revenge. It doesn’t matter to them that Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey is a direct affront to basic principles of law, order and due process. It doesn’t matter to them that Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to discredit and intimidate the free press represent the institutionalization of the oppression they claim to suffer. These people like Trump because you don’t, and it’s that simple. You can spot them still bringing up (unprompted) Hillary Clinton/the election, several months into Trump’s first term.

4. People that have a lot of money

This is self-explanatory. Donald Trump co-opted the masses by claiming he would “drain the swamp,” but appointed the wealthiest Cabinet in history. He followed suit with a budget proposal that would hurt many of the struggling people that put him in office.

5. People that wish they had a lot of money

The late Patrice O’neal described our fascination with other people’s money as the “lottery mentality.” In short, we tolerate an increasingly unequal society due to the possibility that we might reap the benefits. As years of outsourcing/de-industrialization/rising debt/stagnant wages hurt working people, get rich quick schemes, prosperity theology and self-help programs exploded in popularity. Think of it this way, any hip-hop fan knows that people with nothing, love hearing about other people’s money. You might dislike Donald Trump personally, but it’s not hard to understand that rich men who “speak their mind,” are an enduring feature of American popular culture.

6. People that believe what they hear (or at least want to)

Donald Trump makes insanely unrealistic and sometimes contradictory promises. He’s going to build a giant border wall made of solar panels and make Mexico pay for it! He’s going to repeal Obamacare and insure every single American! He’s going to eliminate ISIS in 30 days! YOU ARE GOING TO GET SO TIRED OF WINNING!

Less than year into his first term, we know all of this was a fairy tale. But fairy tales are more pleasant than accepting the reality that immigration is a basic reality of American/global history, the Republican Party exploited anti-Obamacare hysteria without crafting a viable alternative and there are no simple answers to dealing with terrorism. For this group, Trump promises to fix all of their problems, which makes them feel important and if they don’t like the news, they can disregard it as “fake.”

7. Bad, scary and dangerous people

This is the person that obsessively posts about terrorism when the perpetrator is Muslim. They have a Confederate battle flag as their profile photo. They constantly share misleading, racially charged memes. They always feel the need to troll feminists. They flock to urban crime stories, that take place far away from their homes, and leave mean spirited comments. If you look at their social media profiles, they often have very few friends. Rather than exploring their own personal failures, they lash out at the world.

Many liberal pundits created simplistic labels to explain the Trump phenomenon, but the reality is much more complicated. If the Democratic Party hopes to beat a celebrity who represents so many different things to different people, they need to tailor a message that speaks to most of them. Here’s a simple one: