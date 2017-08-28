Understated leather furniture for the living room

UNDERSTATED LEATHER FURNITURE FOR TODAY, TOMORROW AND FOREVER AFTER

We understand that leather is intimidating. But, what 2017 tells fans of modern design and interior designers alike is that understated leather furniture will never let you down. Furthermore, while fabric trends come and go, leather is always in style. Just the same, as fabric frays and disintegrates, leather often stays the same. Or rather, leather breaks in and shows its wear in a way that nothing else can imitate. Leather tells a story. Similarly, it shares a legacy. And, in lieu of this, understated leather for the living room wins Divine‘s lifetime achievement award in 2017.

A. SOFAS

The Best sofa (no pun intended) by Arketipo Firenze possesses a classic silhouette. The sleek lines of this Made in Italy design exhibit true minimalist qualities. However, the wide arms on both sides of the sofa ensure comfort not often found in contemporary interiors. With that said, the Best is available custom ordered in several different lengths and sectional options. Subsequently, Arketipo’s leather options provide a lifetime of relaxation and gratification.

B. CHAISES

Moving along, the Plura chaise by Rolf Benz is both quirky and understated. However, Rolf offers a large assortment of vegan and natural leathers for the Plura. Thus, it’s hard to divert from this elegant addition to the chaise category.

C. ARMCHAIRS

Like the flower, the Tulip chair by Gamma is simple yet refined. Subsequently, this understated leather armchair provides its owners with an uninhibited sense of coziness. Additionally, those who confide in the Tulip entertain a sublime embrace. Furthermore, Gamma also prides itself on its unmatched upholstery. Consequently, the company’s Veritas stands behind its large variety of quality leather options. Similarly, Gamma also finds praise in its meticulous attention to stitching and construction.

D. COFFEE TABLES + SIDETABLES

E. COMPLEMENTS

