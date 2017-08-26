Undocumented, Unafraid, Unbookable

“I’m for blacks that are Americans...not for illegals!”

Brutal. Here was a missed opportunity by one of the very greatest on-air reporters in television news. Indeed, Anderson Cooper deserves the side-eye that April Ryan gives him here. The AC360 host should not have given Ed Martin the Trump spokesperson a pass when he used the most-cowardly pivot in American political broadcasting: blame the illegals. This super lame and hosts top television hosts should not stand for it. Here’s why —

Media Chilling Effect of ICE Abuses

These days, there are virtually no undocumented Americans booked on any major political power panels in primetime or elsewhere. Despite that undocumented youth include some of the most-credentialed, -accomplished, and -charismatic of all Americans, they’re absent from America’s airwaves often because going on-the-record is hugely risky.

In the past, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has gained infamy for targeting the extended networks of undocumented Americans who talk to the press — especially if the subject is the agency’s rampant waste, corruption, and foul deeds. For undocumented guests on major American news shows, a home run segment on the side of immigrant justice one night can quickly spiral into a coordinated ICE-led campaign of swift retribution against close friends and relatives.

ICE’s thuggish assaults on Freedom of Speech typically go unpunished, especially when the victims get deported. Earlier this year, after her hardworking, non-criminal parents were detained by ICE, an undocumented and unafraid Louisianan from Argentina named Daniela Vargas held a press conference to let the world know what had happened. After Daniela went on the record, ICE was waiting for her outside. The day Daniela was detained, I personally had to cancel two booked segments, one each on a two of the major U.S. cable networks.

Since ICE detained Daniela (who incidentally had DACA), I’ve pitched zero undocumented guests on television news shows.

ICE’s Press Shop Is Corrupt AF

When the media shines actually shines a light on ICE, the agency’s press team behaves like a corrupt federal cluster of bureaucrat snowflakes melting in the scrutiny of public awareness. ICE’s press shop exists for a single purpose: to waste everyone’s time. To keep particularly tenacious reporters away from wrongfully detained immigrants, ICE has develped a logistics capacity to keep the detainee on the move, transferring them from facility to facility as fast as the press can confirm their whereabouts.

Perhaps the most-amazing thing about ICE, though, from a journalistic point-of-view is that even the reporters who cover ICE can name it’s top communications official. ICE’s entire org chart is confusing and incomplete. We know Homan is at the top. Beyond that, we have only an incomplete wireframe the agency’s top leadership, plus the contact information for a flaky, regionalized network of public officers.

Just Sayin’...