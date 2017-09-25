Unearthing Personal Gold

In this episode of my podcast, I talk about the power of words to inspire us to be the best writer we can be. Although, as a writer, I’m a lover of words, I was recently reminded of how well-wrought writing is a result of careful attention to detail and nuance, and even regular news articles can take the time to be both functional and beautiful. In fact, when something is beautiful, it can underscore the importance of an idea. They go hand in hand — information and entertainment.