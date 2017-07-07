HOME
07/07/2017 02:19 pm ET

15 Unexpected Items You Need For Your Next Summer BBQ

How have you lived without a Giant Connect Four?

By Amanda Pena

There are so many unforeseen things that can happen when you throw a summer party - not enough ice, more people than chairs, a random swarm of mosquitoes that choose to terrorize your guests. But what you can control is having the best party decor like this vintage horseshoe set and this cute ‘Day Drinker’ tank that guarantees your spot in the running for best summer bbq. 

While you work on schmoozing your guests, let us inspire your next outdoor get-together with these items that are sure to level up your typical bbq. 

1. Summer Party Chalkboard Invitations by CLacey Design

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $15+. 

2. Brecksville 25 Light Globe String Lightsby Three Posts™

www.wayfair.com

Get it here for $31.99.

3. Melon Slicer by Home Basics

www.wayfair.com

Get it here for $12.69.

4. Watermelon Paper Straws by Ohh How Charming

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $2.40.

5. Linen Placemats by Julia Wine

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $15.

6. DII 100% Cotton Summer & Picnic Table Runner

images-nassl-images-amazon.com

Get it here for $12.99.

7. Summer Party Palm Leaf Coasters by Separate Peace

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $16+.

8. Vintage Horse Shoe Set by Lloyd’s Treasures

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $115.

9. Citronella Candle by Lot 450 shop

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $12.

10. Rustic Rules Signs by Wildoaks

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $49+.

11. Pool Party Sign by Stick Pony Studio

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $14.50+.

12. Vintage green wicker paper plate holders by Old Stuff to Love

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $10.50.

13. Day Drinker Women’s Tank by Peony Place Designs

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $28.95+.

14. DIY Giant Connect Four by Hobbywood Creations

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $129.71.

15. Tabletop Glass Fireplace by 1 Man 1 Garage

www.etsy.com

Get it here for $29+.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

