Unicorn Froot Loops Are Now Enchanting Store Shelves

Kellogg's is giving early mornings a major dose of magic. According to Delish, the cereal giant is remixing its fan-favorite Froot Loops with a very 2017 makeover: unicorn.

Almost unrecognizable without Toucan Sam, eagle-eyed shoppers are sure to get pulled in by the rainbows, stars, and a very cute unicorn. The limited-edition cereal comes with new packaging that features the as-yet-unnamed animated unicorn complete with a requisite rainbow mane, but the real magic is inside the box.

While standard Froot Loops are already a Technicolor addition to any breakfast, the unicorn version is a little more subdued, but ups the ante when it comes to trendy hues.

Instead of the bright, primary colors that diners have been admiring for decades, the Unicorn Froot Loops offer up dusty rose (ahem, millennial pink) loops alongside soft purple ones and the standard yellow rings. The pastel shades certainly make for an impressive Instagram shot, but Kellogg's adds that the colors are all-natural, so eager unicorn fans can eat without worrying about artificial coloring.

Like a slew of Kellogg's other cereals, the Unicorn Froot Loops are "fortified with useful minerals and vitamins, such as vitamins C, B, calcium, and iron." Magic isn't on the ingredient list, but perhaps labeling regulations don't require listing enchantments just yet.

Unfortunately for shoppers already heading to the grocery store, Unicorn Froot Loops aren't available everywhere just yet. Delish notes that the new mythical cereal is currently only available in the U.K. at Asda stores. There's no word on when (or if) the colorful cereal will make it across the Atlantic or head to other markets, but with the proliferation of unicorn food this past summer — including lattes, DIY Pop-Tarts, and pancakes — it would make sense to bring the magic to as many people as possible.

