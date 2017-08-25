14 Quote Cards For People Who Hate Inspirational Quotes

If you feel like we’ve reached peak inspirational quote cards, the Instagram page Unspirational should provide you with some sweet, sweet relief.

Created by “The Bachelor” executive producer Elan Gale, the sarcasm-laden account provides “inspiration” for the kind of days when you don’t give a damn about your diet:

A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

Or when you just need a nap:

A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on Jul 11, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Gale told HuffPost he started the account back in 2014 as a response to the flood of happy-go-lucky quote cards already out there.

“I was getting sick and tired of all the inspirational quotes that seemed to just make people feel happy and numb,” he said. “Contentment is the death of progress.”

Gale used the slightly pessimistic project as inspiration for his new book, You’re Not That Great (but neither is anyone else).

“I need to share my passion for unpleasant emotions and the wonderful things that can come from embracing them,” he said.