Union Square Face-Off / Week of 9/11

A heated free-for-all argument between hawks and doves in Union Square boils down to a fight between a man and a woman over who was first to pick up human body parts at the disaster site: The commonality of their experience causes them to stop mid-scream and fall weeping into one another’s arms.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS