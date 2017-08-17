They’re very specific, incredibly meticulous and only surround themselves with highly curated purchases. Sound like anyone you know?
We all have that friend who is impossible to shop for. When it would normally take you a day or two to find the perfect gift for someone else, your meticulous bestie takes a bit more time and thoughtful consideration as you comb through the list of endless gift possibilities.
Too often we panic at the last minute and buy our picky friends the trendy “it” items of the moment. Instead, we’ve curated some of the most interesting, one-of-a-kind gifts that are as unique are your friend’s taste. Check out our favorite unique gift ideas below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
Denim Clutch - $99
Rare Grey Fair Trade Himalayan Salt Lamp - $44
Zodiac Constellation Cuff - $50
Self-Chilling Stemless Wine Glasses - $50
Custom Portrait Illustration - $100
Chila Bags - $145
Hanging Terrarium Kit - $25
Ostrich Pillow - $45
Onyx & Turquoise Earrings "Zuha" - $38
Herbivore Beard Tonic Sampler - $22
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8+ - $65
Chunky Knit Blanket - $59+
