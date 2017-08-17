They’re very specific, incredibly meticulous and only surround themselves with highly curated purchases. Sound like anyone you know?

We all have that friend who is impossible to shop for. When it would normally take you a day or two to find the perfect gift for someone else, your meticulous bestie takes a bit more time and thoughtful consideration as you comb through the list of endless gift possibilities.

Too often we panic at the last minute and buy our picky friends the trendy “it” items of the moment. Instead, we’ve curated some of the most interesting, one-of-a-kind gifts that are as unique are your friend’s taste. Check out our favorite unique gift ideas below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

Denim Clutch - $99 AHA This handcrafted clutch is made with upcycled denim fabric, making each piece unique in color and texture.

Rare Grey Fair Trade Himalayan Salt Lamp - $44 AHA Unlike your typical pink salt lamp, this one adds a touch of uniqueness with its grey accents.

Zodiac Constellation Cuff - $50 AHA These cuffs are etched with each sign's unique constellation pattern.

Self-Chilling Stemless Wine Glasses - $50 AHA Soireehome just changed the wine game with these self-chilling glasses. Surprise the vino connoisseur in your life with these innovative glasses

Custom Portrait Illustration - $100 Etsy This Etsy shop specializes in custom prints. A perfect option for when you want to give something really personalized.

Chila Bags - $145 Chila These gorgeous, fair trade bags are handmade by indigenous tribes from Colombia.

Hanging Terrarium Kit - $25 Etsy These are easy and fun to assemble gifts that will impress any greenery lover!

Ostrich Pillow - $45 AHA We're obsessed with this slip-on napping pillow, and we're sure the commuter or traveler in your life will be just as obsessed too.

Onyx & Turquoise Earrings "Zuha" - $38 AHA Nothing like a bold red to stand out from the crowd.

Herbivore Beard Tonic Sampler - $22 Spring This sampler offers a variety of natural oils that are sure to cater to every scent he likes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8+ - $65 Amazon When their iPhone camera just won't do, shake things up for them with this instant film mini camera from Fujifilm.

Chunky Knit Blanket - $59+ Etsy If a chunky knit blanket doesn't make them happy, we don't know what will.