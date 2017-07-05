Unique KC Walker, She's Paid The Cost to be The BOSS

To know Unique Walker is to love her. Not just because she's breath takingly gorgeous. A woman of distinction and class. A woman who wears strength and who operates in and day under God's Amazing Grace. She's known disappointment and has had to be acquainted with grief. Yet, with all of that she's experienced, she still finds time to serve. She is a servant leader and a woman who I would like to call the Harriet Tubman of our day. She's in the business of "freeing women". Freeing women from mediocrity and launching them into their calling.

I had the distinct privilege of sitting down with this mogul in the making to catch up with her with what she has going on.

JM: Tell me this Unique. Why are you so passionate about helping women succeed?

Unique: It's my duty. It's my call in life to go back and help others succeed. Especially women. Life can hand one a pretty rough hand. I want women to know that no matter what life hands them, they can use that thing to their advantage for their success.

JM: Life has handed you some pretty rough things. The death of your mother and father at a young age. The murder of your brother at a young age. How were you able to push past all of that and become the woman that you are today?

Unique: Well, one is my faith in God. Also, I had some pretty amazing women in my life that loved me and that coached me. That is one of the reasons that I am a coach today. Everyone needs a coach. I even have a coach. I'm really big on turning your pain into power. I've used everything that was meant to destroy me and made it work FOR me.

JM: I love the authority and boldness that you speak with. Tell me, what's next for Unique.

Unique: I am working on several projects. My work with female entrepreneurs is really my focus at this point. I help women create several streams of income. I love going deep and pulling out gifts and ideas that they didn't realize that they even had. What's next for me? Giving more. Leading more. Serving more.

Walking away from the interview with Unique I knew she was dead serious about her passion to help other women grow. Grow in their family. Grow in their business. Grow within themselves. Unique is the woman that everyone wants on their team. She is a woman that was born to lead all that she comes in contact with to their promised land.

Unique Walker is a native of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She was raised by her aunt in Fort Washington, MD, who became a mother to her after both her parents died within five months of each other when Unique was eleven. A natural leader, Unique headed several organizations in high school, and, upon graduation, decided she wanted to work for herself. Despite her grandmother telling her to get a “good government job” like everybody else, Unique chose entrepreneurship, starting her first business right after high school. Entrepreneurship came easily to Unique, and, eventually, she and her husband owned several brick and mortar businesses and enjoyed the life of material comfort that they had always dreamed about.

Connect with Unique via the following social media handles:

Facebook: Unique KC Walker

Instagram: @kingdomchics