If you haven’t accidentally killed off a succulent or super cute indoor plant, are you really a true plant owner? While you may not know exactly when to water your tiny flora, at least you can take solace in the fact that there are so many unique planters to house your greenery.
Whether you’re looking for something hand-painted, color-blocked, or with metallic detailing, we’ve curated an endless array of options for your succulents. Check out our 18 favorites below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS