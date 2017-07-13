HUFFPOST FINDS
07/13/2017 02:40 pm ET | Updated 1 day ago

18 Cute And Unique Planters For Succulents

Find the planter that perfectly suits your succulent's personality.

By Amanda Pena

If you haven’t accidentally killed off a succulent or super cute indoor plant, are you really a true plant owner? While you may not know exactly when to water your tiny flora, at least you can take solace in the fact that there are so many unique planters to house your greenery.

Whether you’re looking for something hand-painted, color-blocked, or with metallic detailing, we’ve curated an endless array of options for your succulents. Check out our 18 favorites below. 

1. Parker 6″ Planter + Drainage Tray Set - $24

www.urbanoutfitters.com

2. Medium Cork Planter - $56

https://www.etsy.com

3. Jennings Way Ceramic Pot Planter - $10

www.wayfair.com

4. Monochrome Mini Face Planters (Set of 5) - $40

https://www.etsy.com

5. Brass Planter Pot - $45+

https://www.etsy.com

6. Junius Fluted 2-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set - $35

www.wayfair.com

7. Band White Hanging Planter - $35

https://www.etsy.com

8. Circa Pot By Accent Décor - $12

www.bloomingdales.com

9. To Shell and Back Hanging Planter Set - $40

www.modcloth.com

10. Netara Planter - $14 – $16

www.anthropologie.com

11. Cut Ceramic Planter - $28 – $38

www.anthropologie.com

12. Wild Wanderer Planter - $20

www.anthropologie.com

13. Three-legged Cat Planter - $30

https://www.etsy.com

14. Madison 6″ Planter + Drainage Tray Set - $24

www.urbanoutfitters.com

15. Aveyron Pot - $14 – $16

https://images.anthropologie.com

16. Camera Planter - $42

https://www.etsy.com

17. Large Hanging Planter - $76

 
https://www.etsy.com

18. Small Oval Porcelain Planter - $98

https://www.etsy.com

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

