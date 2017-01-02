The 12 Types Of Trips You Should Take In Your Lifetime

To some travelers, “vacation” means laying on a tropical beach or staying in an urban hotel , and there’s nothing wrong with that. But the start of a new year is time to think outside the box and start planning trips that help you both unwind and grow as a person.

In 2017, and for years to come, do yourself a favor and get creative with the types of trips you take. Of course, we don’t always have the time or finances available for regular getaways. But many of these unique trip ideas cost less than your typical beach break, which makes them easier to get on the calendar.