United by flag, divided by democracy

Despite having akin flag, single currency and one constitution. Despite having integrated territory and common political leadership; the nation still seems to be divided on many lines, both vertically and horizontally. In this division of nation, there is a big role of so-called democracy.

The country is territorially divided into four constituent units, Islamabad, Fata and the two disputed regions — Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Between these political entities, there are no physical barriers, like fences or walls. But striking differences are observed among these region, which were not entrenched in history.

For some, terrorism is the core problem in Pakistan. For many more, corruption and energy crisis are the major challenges. But I say that, the crisis of national integration is the leading predicament in Pakistan. It is, because, the nation is divided in numerous ethnic and religious groups which impeded the growth of ‘national integration’ in the country.

Violation of fundamental rights at discriminatory basis is the preliminary cause for the division of nation. The benefits of democracy have been confined to upper strata of society; they have not trickled to lower strata. This gulf is created through persistent policy of discrimination. The affluent and powerful class — civil-military bureaucracy and political elites — enjoy tremendous privileges in the society. In contrast, common people are deprived of their constitutional and democratic rights. So, this brutal discrimination resulted in great mistrust and misunderstanding between the ruling elites and the hoi polloi.

Under one constitution, one can profoundly observes discrimination among the provinces. Realising the fact, Balochistan, FATA and Southern Punjab are facing marginalisation and socio-economic hitches. Apart from this, structural inequalities and injustices are also inflicted on these hapless regions. However, their clamour for due rights — government incentives and economic opportunities — are forcibly suppressed through the use of force which ignited fierce antipathy in common public against the central government.

In country, disintegration is the immediate result of ‘partial policies’ of Islamabad and the “selective development” in the country. All accessible verities and statistics designate that the influential political elites have more concentrated on larger constituencies in order to acquire political support. “From the very beginning it was a planned policy of asset concentration; and apparently 22 families of selected regions were controlling 66 percent of Pakistan’s industrial wealth.”

Balochistan is the largest and resource-rich constituent unit of Pakistan. It has deep sea port and 770 kilometers littoral line, stretching from Hab (near Karachi) to the port of Gwadar (being built with Chinese assistance) along the Arabian Sea. “The westernmost part of Balochistan is not far from the Strait of Hormuz. The province is rich in minerals; the country’s largest natural gas reserve (in Sui) is located there.”

Moreover, the province has strategic significance because of its diverse geographical location. It has borders with Afghanistan, Iran and the Arabian Sea; that made the province a strategic corridor and gateway to Central Asian Republics (CARs). To add, Balochistan’s territory comprises of mountains and plain areas. This kind of territory is quite suitable for best agriculture production. The mildly selfish political elites are adamant to develop only few urban centers in northern and central Punjab to maintain decade’s long status quo at the cost of disregarding the former.

Alongside, the province meets socio-economic disparities and great isolation. This strategically important province is thus marginalised and having step-mother treatment from the center. All major sectors in the province are unquestionably neglected, such as infrastructure development, health, education and agriculture. Conversely, the province encounters lawlessness, striking poverty, illegal trade, terrorism, religious and insurgent militancy and lack of democratic values.

There are striking differences among the provinces in terms of development. Balochistan and Fata are least developed and downtrodden regions of Pakistan. In these star-crossed regions, very little Infrastructure development took place since the independence of Pakistan. They are persistently being oppressed and kept in war and other socio-economic difficulties. In this view, both Balochistan and Fata relapsed into years of crisis, internal war, disorder and upheaval which shattered its existing infrastructure and political structure.

Although, recently, Pakistan’s human development landscape is fairly disquieting and unequal due to planned policy of asset concentration. Pakistan’s first ever Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), launched in June 2016, and highlighted these stark socio-economic variances in red and green. “Punjab’s central and northern districts are in green, indicating less than 10 percent poverty. In stark contrast, resource-rich Balochistan and Fata are highlighted in red, pointing towards the alarming over 70 percent multidimensional poverty.”

Disparities also exist across the provinces. “The report states that over two-thirds of the people in Fata (73 percent) and Balochistan (71 percent) live in multidimensional poverty. Poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands at 49 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh at 43 percent, Punjab at 31 percent and Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 25 percent.” However, blatant divergence across the provinces has created Somalia-like pocket in Balochistan and Fata.

Due to national disintegration, the influential political elites invariably concentrated on the development of urban centers in northern and central Punjab. The development of few areas does not play a positive and lucrative role in the progress of a country. It is all the stake holders, who should be paid equal concentration to make sure the development and integration of society.

Apart from this, even more dramatically: the fractured image of civil-military relations, and the growing menace of religious and ethnic fissures, are perhaps, an ostensible mark of perpetual threat that impede development and integration; and it would underpin antagonism among the people. Here a mature political consciousness is needed to resolve the problems of civil-military imbalance alongside religious and ethnic rifts.

In the final analysis, the successive government in the center must bring Balochistan, Fata, Southern Punjab and other ostracised regions to its priority management list in order to provide socio-economic opportunities on both vertical and horizontal lines. The process of providing socio-economic opportunities not only bring prosperity but also obviate other accumulated ills, injustices and bring all downtrodden regions to mainstream political arena.