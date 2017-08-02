Uniting From Within

“Quantum physics thus reveals a basic oneness of the universe.”

—Erwin Schrodinger

Despite the findings of quantum physics and eons of spiritual teachings, you probably don’t look around and say, “Oh, yeah. Oneness. I see it all over the place.” Rather than seeing one big soup of awesome one-derfulness, most of us focus on how we are separate, our differences, and our individuality.

This is pretty natural. We need to identify ourselves from others so we can maneuver in the world. We have to know where others end and we begin. If we didn’t, how would we know if we’re piloting that plane or just a passenger? How would we know if we’re the one screaming bloody murder or if it’s the toddler in 15C? (Yes, I am on an airplane as I write this!)

We use our differences to distinguish ourselves from others. We see ourselves as separate from others around us. And that’s okay much of the time, but it causes havoc when we feel so separate that we can’t connect to form deep relationships or we can’t unite to work toward common goals.

The problem only gets worse when we can’t even unite within our own selves.

What do I mean by this?

Most of us run around like a dysfunctional committee living within one physical form. We’ve got the intellect or conscious mind which tries to analyze everything and often bosses the rest of the committee around. We’ve got the physical body that we often treat like the poor pack mule that’s supposed to carry whatever burden and trek whatever course the conscious mind determines. We’ve got the emotional self that is often in a power play with the intellect to get attention and have its way.

The unconscious mind is also in there frantically waving its hand, constantly trying to get the committee’s attention through dreams and intuitive hits. And to top it off, we have a Higher Self in the mix. Call it Spirit or energy or whatever, but this committee member is your direct access to oneness.

When we walk through life disconnected from various parts of ourselves, we’re like a car where the steering wheel doesn’t connect to the wheels or the ignition isn’t connected to the engine. You might figure out a way to move forward but it’s not pretty.

I am privileged to carry on the 28th generation of a lineage of Huna, the ancient Hawaiian practice of energy work, empowerment and flexibility of spirit, mind and body. Many of the basic concepts of Huna are in the deeper meanings within the word aloha. In this article, I’d like to cover the deeper meaning of aloha’s “l”: lokahe.

Lokahe means oneness and working with unity. It's a word that's used a lot in Hawaii to talk about groups coming together, and healing divisions to work toward common goals and ideals.

In Huna, we know that lokahe—oneness— must begin with yourself. You need to become one inside yourself. The crazy committee needs to become functional and unite, each member getting its rightful respect and attention. No more enslaved pack animals. No more quiet voices ignored. No more overbearing dictator calling the shots.

So how do we do this?

The first step is just becoming aware of all the parts of yourself and their roles. Briefly, your conscious mind is like a conductor leading an orchestra. It analyzes, makes decisions and sets direction. The unconscious mind focuses mainly on two things: your survival and finding ways to implement your conscious mind’s plans. If your unconscious mind believes that your conscious plans threaten your survival on some level, it will do its best to warn you. If you don’t listen to the warning, it may even sabotage those plans.

Higher Self is totally non-judgmental and non-interfering—but non-interfering doesn’t mean non-responsive. It won’t interfere but it will express its wisdom when we ask. It is that still, small voice we hear during contemplation, meditation or prayer.

Our emotions are energy in motion (e-motion) that bring color, juice and life to our existence. And our physical bodies allow us to express on this physical plane.

Each aspect of ourselves has its role to play. Lokahe means letting each part play its proper role, while not allowing any of them to totally dominate.

After taking my Huna training in Kona years ago, a woman approached me and said, “Oh, Kona is such a beautiful place. I'm going to sell everything I have, and I'm going to move here and open up a booming hypnotherapy practice.” She said she had asked her Higher Self about it, and her Higher Self said “Sure.” I had to explain to her that moving somewhere is not the decision of Higher Self alone. It involves the whole committee.

Take stock of your current level of self-oneness: How functional and healthy is your committee? Does that still, small voice get listened to? Is the pack mule well-fed, cared for, and respected? Are your emotions honored, enjoyed and healed when necessary? Do you heed the warnings and nudges of your unconscious? Does the conscious mind seek input from the rest of the committee before making decisions? If you are out of balance in any of these areas, how can you become more inclusive and united?

Once you feel more connected within yourself, check out how well you lokahe with those around you: your family, friends, co-workers, and the people you interact with as you move through your day. Notice how much stronger you all are and how much more you can achieve when you come from a place of being united rather than separated or at odds.

Lokahe first within yourself and you’ll naturally experience more oneness with others.

“There is more power in unity than division.”

— Emanuel Cleaver

To your TOTAL empowerment!

Mahalo—

Dr. Matt.

————————————————————————————————————