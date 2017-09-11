Universal Real Estate Advice To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year

No more than a decade removed from one of the worst recessions American history, today’s real estate market is completely different than it was 10 short years ago. In that time, we have seen equity return where it was once thought gone forever, demand creep up to encouraging levels, and home values continue to rise, but I digress. We have also seen a distinct lack of inventory prevent the U.S. housing market from reaching its pinnacle. By all means, the housing market is still heading in the right direction, but it is vastly different from where it was that decade ago, and even just a few years ago. As a result, it’s time for us to switch our perspective.

What was required to survive the market in years past is no longer relevant, but rather a nostalgic memory. Instead of relying on outdated advice, those actively participating in the housing market need to adapt to today’s environment.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be hard to usher in 2018 while looking back fondly on this year — so long as you adhere to a few tenets:

1. Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

Today’s most prolific investors know it, and it’s about time you did, too: timing the market is a fool’s errand. While there are those that have done it successfully at times, they are the exception, not the rule. More often than not, timing the market is ill-advised, as nobody can guess what’s going to happen without at least some inherent degree of error. That said, timing the market has less to do with waiting for the terms you like, and more to do with the terms you are comfortable with.

Instead of timing the market, I recommend committing to a purchase the moment you are comfortable with the current conditions. It’s worth noting, however, that today’s trends suggest it is better to buy sooner rather than later. According to Zillow, the “median home value in the United States is $200,700. United States home values have gone up 6.8% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 2.7% within the next year.”

In other words, if you are comfortable with where home values are now, I highly recommend committing to a purchase before prices and interest rates rise.

2. Hire The Right Agent For The Job

Let me start off by saying one thing: it’s almost always better to hire a real estate agent than to take on the monumental task of buying or selling a home by yourself. In fact, I am convinced a good real estate agent is worth their weight in gold, but I digress; not just any agent will do. As someone looking to buy or sell a home, you need to make absolutely certain that you hire the right agent to represent your best interests.

Of course, you want to look for those agents that boast the universal traits we have come to expect from today’s best (personable, diligent, well-connected, etc.), but market conditions may dictate unique needs.

Sellers, for example, should prioritize those agents that have demonstrated an increased propensity towards multitasking. Namely, those agents that have proven capable of managing multiple offers at once are essentially a commodity, of sorts. Not only that, but you will also want an agent that can drum up interest — more so than the average agent. In a market landscape as competitive as today’s is, hiring an agent with a knack for marketing could entice a bidding war that will benefit the seller.

Buyers, on the other hand, should prioritize those agents that are more inclined to be aggressive. That’s not to say an aggressive agent should take the term too literally, but they need to pursue property with your best interest in mind. If for nothing else, agents are inherently passive if they aren’t aggressive, and that’s not going to benefit any buyers in a market as competitive as today’s.

3. There’s More Than One Place To Get A Loan

To the average homebuyer, there’s only one place a loan can be originated from: traditional lending institutions like banks and mortgage companies. And, for the most part, that’s true, with a significant caveat. While traditional lenders are a great option for those looking to buy a home to live in, they may not be the best option available for those looking to invest. Fortunately, there are other alternatives: private and hard money lenders.

Private money lenders, or those within your own network that aren’t associated with any sort of institution (friends, family, coworkers), are readily available if you are willing to put in a little legwork. Typically, private money lenders will ask for somewhere in the neighborhood of six to 12 percent, which is certainly higher than traditional banks, but the high cost is usually justified for one, simple reason: speed of implementation. While it may cost more to borrow from a private money lender, you are granted access to funding much sooner, and without jumping through the same hoops an institutional lender would have you.

Hard money lenders, on the other hand, are organized and only semi-institutionalized. While they may be licensed to lend money, they are not working directly with a bank or mortgage company. And, not unlike private money lenders, they are a great source for short-term, high-rate loans. The fees associated with borrowing hard money are often somewhere between three to five points, and 11 to 15 percent interest.

While each source of funding has its inherent advantages and disadvantages, it’s important to familiarize yourself with all the options on the table this year.

4. Sellers & Buyers Are More Informed Than Ever Before

The advent of technology has made the acquisition of information and data easier than ever before. Online valuation sites and nationwide tools like the Multiple Listings Service (MLS), not to mention countless applications housed on our mobile devices, have made referencing important information as easy as clicking a few buttons. As a result, it’s safe to assume everyone has done their homework; information is simply too readily available to think otherwise. But what does that mean for those looking to buy or sell a house?

For starters, sellers can forget about pricing their properties too high. Any attempt to nickel and dime buyers will go right out the door when they bring comparables to the closing table. It’s a sad truth, but a reality nonetheless: they already know how much your home is worth. If you try and squeeze them for more, all you are doing is scaring away a sale.

Buyers, on the other hand, will come to the table more prepared than ever before. If you are a seller in today’s landscape, you had better brush up on your own data, because there is a better than great chance your buyer did. What’s more, you will be expected to provide concrete reasons for why your price point is where it currently resides.