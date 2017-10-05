University of Texas Establishes New China Policy Center

On August 28, 2017, the University of Texas at Austin established a new China Public Policy Center within the LBJ School of Public Affairs. The center will place emphasis on track II diplomacy —contacts and activities between non-state actors — as a way to achieve workable solutions to contemporary policy challenges and advance US-China understanding and Texas-China relations. It will also offer a variety of lectures, courses, public advocacy, and student opportunities. This is part of a mission to expand and strengthen global engagement at University of Texas, and develop innovative China policy ideas. The center will be a resource not only for the university, but also for the business community, the city of Austin, and the state of Texas. The inaugural executive director, David Firestein, is a highly respected China expert with extensive knowledge of the language and culture, and experience in the country. A former US Foreign Service Officer, the first foreign citizen to have a column in a Chinese newspaper, and the first foreign diplomat appointed to the faculty of Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 2001, he is currently the Perot fellow and senior vice president at the EastWest Institute. His works have been published in major US, Chinese, and Russian publications.