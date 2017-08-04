Univision's Maria Elena Salinas Says Goodbye To Anchor Chair With Inspiring Speech

Univision anchor María Elena Salinas, one of the most prominent Latina journalist’s in the country, announced her plans to leave the network on Thursday.

During her nearly four decades at Univision, the Mexican-American journalist co-hosted both the evening newscast and the Sunday show “Aquí y Ahora.” The seven-time Emmy-winning journalist will remain in her current role until December.

Salinas delivered the news to viewers during the evening newscast, along with an inspirational speech about what she’ll be doing next.

Con este mensaje @MariaESalinas anuncia que dejará @Univision después de 36 años presentando el noticiero. pic.twitter.com/QbwvQgP7DQ — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) August 3, 2017

Salinas told viewers in Spanish that she would be leaving Univision to work as an independent journalist and producer, among other things.

“I’m taking with me an abundance of experience acquired during more than three decades: unparalleled experiences, the joy of having shared moments with a wonderful team of journalists all these years, from whom I’ve learned a lot, personally and professionally,” she said. “But above all, I take with me the honor of having had the opportunity to be allowed into your homes every day, trying to help you better understand this complex world we live in.”

Salinas was also clear about the fact that she had not been fired, did not quit and is not retiring, but that she is simply “going somewhere.” She thanked Daniel Coronell, president of Univision news, for trying to convince her to renew her contract and explained her decision had to do with following her dreams.

“I always tell young people to fight for their dreams, to not give up,” Salinas said. “And now it’s time for me to practice what I preach, to do things that I’ve dreamed of doing for many years. It’s never too late.”

In April, Salinas seemed to foreshadow her departure from Univision with the debut of her new show “The Real Story With María Elena Salinas” on Investigation Discovery. In the series, the journalist reexamines headline-making criminal cases and offers new perspectives.

Univision followed up Salinas’ announcement with a lengthy press release about her time with the network and highlights from her career. Both Coronell and Randy Falco, President and CEO of Univision Communications, praised Salinas for her work with the Latino community and impressive career.

Fellow journalists at the network, including co-anchor of the evening newscast Jorge Ramos, expressed a similar sentiment online after the announcement.

Hoy @MariaESalinas anunció el fin de una era. Hizo historia y cambió muchas vidas. Fueron 30 años juntos. Nos va a hacer mucha falta. — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) August 3, 2017